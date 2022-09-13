Public condolences flow for Uncle Jack Charles

Senior public figures across the country have offered their heartfelt tributes to Uncle Jack Charles, who passed away in Melbourne on Tuesday, aged 79.

Charles was a Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta Elder, and a member of the Stolen Generations. He is widely considered the ‘grandfather of Indigenous theatre’, co-founding Australia’s first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana, in 1971.

In a statement commemorating his life and death, minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said Uncle Jack was a “remarkable truth-teller.”

“We have lost a legend of Australian theatre, film and creative arts,” Burney said.

“[He] brought people in with his warmth and grace, never shying away from his past and who he was.

“Uncle Jack offered a window for many Australians to see the enduring pain of survivors of the Stolen Generations and inspired people with his strength of character and resilience.”

In a statement on the late actor’s Facebook page, his publicist confirmed Uncle Jack’s family had given their permission to use his name and images.

The post confirmed Uncle Jack had suffered a stroke and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he later died, surrounded by family.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life — Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all,” the post read.

“Before he passed away, his family were able to send him off on Country during a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne hospital.”

“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles. May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home.”

I send my condolences and sympathies to Uncle Jack's family and loved ones, he was a special person who was a legendary indigenous activist and storyteller. Vale Uncle Jack. https://t.co/yWoskYezBG — Marion Scrymgour MP (@ScrymgourMP) September 13, 2022

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described Charles as a “great Victorian”, and expressed admiration for his courage in publicising personal trauma so as to be a beacon for others in his community.

The prime minister also paid tribute to Uncle Jack’s legacy, in Canberra on Tuesday.

“He was a victim of the Stolen Generation…he was a victim of abuse…he was involved in the establishment of Indigenous theatre in the 1970s,” Anthony Albanese said.

“He endured cruelty, he endured pain, but he uplifted a nation with his heart, with his genius, his creativity and his passion.”

So much heartache across Community. RIP Uncle Jack Charles. This country has lost a true King. 🖤💛💔 pic.twitter.com/NdWgWJuwGz — First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria (@firstpeoplesvic) September 13, 2022

