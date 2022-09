Defence gives Marles bill shock from climate change clean-up costs

The Albanese government and defence minister Richard Marles have been politely cautioned that the persistent calling-in of the Australian Defence Force to deal with floods, bushfires, climate change events and pandemics is approaching its limits, with civil agencies needing to do more.

The incoming ministerial brief from Defence, released under Freedom of Information, reveals the persistence of recent emergencies is increasingly taxing the military machine, especially when regional neighbours also require increased assistance after extreme weather events.

With a Defence Strategic Review to optimise projects and realign priorities already underway, using the Army as glorified garbos and cleaners has been unceremoniously thrown onto the table for debate ahead of looming funding discussions. Welcome to climate change as usual.