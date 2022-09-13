Health expert thought Queen’s funeral invitation was prank call at first

One of the 10 people invited to the Queen’s funeral, scheduled for September 19, professor Helen Milroy, initially thought the phone call from the prime minister’s staff was a prank call.

“It just seemed so unusual. You don’t really get those sorts of phone calls very often.”

The Stan Perron chair of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Western Australia, Milroy has had more than 25 years in the health sector.

Milroy’s work in the public sector has been multifaceted: she is a commissioner at the National Mental Health Commission, and was previously a commissioner of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

She was Australian of the Year for 2021, which she thought might have factored into the decision to include her in the invite list.

“I think it’s an honour,” Milroy added, “I think it’s an honour that the prime minister asked me to attend with his delegation.

“I’m a very proud Aboriginal woman and I’m a very proud Australian.”

A descendant of the Palyku people of the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Milroy was Australia’s first Indigenous doctor.

“There’s a lot of controversy, with a lot of figures who have played a part in our history,” the professor said about the Queen’s relationship with Indigenous people.

“But this is a watershed moment. I think when we have occasions like this, where things can change — can change dramatically — then I think it’s a really important time to show respect. It’s an important time to reflect, to remember what happened in Australia. We have a very dark history here.”

Milroy commented the Queen’s death was an opportunity to pause and think about what the future might hold: “What’s going to happen now?”

She added she was “leaning towards” Australia becoming a republic.

In Western Australia, Milroy is on the WA Mental Health Tribunal and the WA Care Plan Review panel.

As reported in Movers & Shakers, Milroy was part of a taskforce in Western Australia to review and recommend care and service models to achieve better mental health outcomes for children and adolescents in February last year.

The other nine people announced alongside Milroy to attend the funeral were Dylan Alcott, Valmai Dempsey, Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham, Kim Smith, Trudy Lin, Danny Abdallah and Chris Waller.

READ MORE:

The Queen’s enduring service was exemplary — and a chance to reflect on our own public service