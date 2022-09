How mandarins can use ethics to disentangle complexity

SA Veterans head Catherine Walsh has spoken about the role of ethical decision-making to untangle conflicts public servants face in a “connected world”.

The career public servant told The Mandarin an ethically informed decision-making process was key to delivering robust policy, identifying stakeholders and ensuring conflicting interests were managed well.

“We know not all stakeholders will benefit equally every time, but any decision taken must be underpinned by ethical principles and an understanding of public sector leaders’ moral obligation to care for the communities they serve,” Walsh says.