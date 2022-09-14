Commonwealth public servant charged over illicit tobacco bribes

A former employee of the then-named Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment has been charged with corruption over the importation of illicit tobacco and accepting bribes totalling $10,000 on three occasions in exchange for sensitive information.

James Colella was found guilty of three counts of receiving a bribe, two counts of abuse of office, and two counts of “unauthorised disclosure of restricted information”.

Colella was charged at Melbourne County Court on Tuesday, sentenced to be imprisoned for two-and-a-half years, to be released on recognisance after three months.

Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) head Jaala Hinchcliffe welcomed the court’s findings.

“This is a timely reminder to all Commonwealth employees of the importance of acting with integrity, particularly when it comes to the privileged access to sensitive information,” the integrity commissioner said.

“Information obtained by Commonwealth employees in the course of their duties may be extremely valuable to criminal entities.”

It was not the only ACLEI investigation to serve as a reminder to staff about their duties, with Hinchcliffe making similar statements about border officers found to have engaged in corrupt conduct in June as part of Operation Ajax.

“Operation Ajax presents as a timely reminder of the need for appropriate supervisor vigilance and adherence to policy in areas of ostensibly ‘routine’ administration that may be open to corrupt exploitation,” Hinchcliffe said at the time.

In a report published earlier in the year, ACLEI said nearly half of all corruption cases involved unauthorised disclosure of information.

“In the majority of cases, staff members accessed information either to pursue or advance their own interests, or to assist others,” the report stated.

An ACLEI investigation called Operation Overbeek resulted in the charges, a joint effort between the now-named Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Victoria Police Trident Taskforce, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Australian Federal Police.

