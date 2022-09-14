Bezos-backed Mark43 sues NSW Police over junked $1bn core upgrade

A junked core system used by New South Wales Police to upgrade its decades-old COPS mainframe application is going to court after the Jeff Bezos-backed company lodged legal proceedings over its contract being terminated.

The litigation has been instigated by public safety software house Mark43, in which Bezos is both an investor and advisor, after NSW Police halted the build and booted the firm from the initial $177 million stage of the $1 billion core rebuild contract starting in March 2021.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and wife Lucy Turnbull were prominently cited as star investors in the software firm now taking on NSW’s finest.

“The NSW Police Force (NSWPF) has recently terminated the contract with US-based software provider Mark43 to provide a technology solution for the initial phase of the Integrated Police Operating System (IPOS),” NSW Police told The Mandarin.

“Mark43 has commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court. NSWPF will vigorously defend this claim and make a cross-claim to recover its losses. NSWPF remains committed to modernising policing operations with new technology platforms that will make it faster, simpler, and safer for officers responding to emergencies and investigating crimes across NSW.

“There will be no impact on police operations or public safety in NSW from the decision to terminate the Mark43 contract,” NSW Police said.

Devora Kaye, Mark43’s director of communications told The Mandarin that “repeated attempts” had been made to settle the matter privately but that “NSWPF has left no option but for the company to seek appropriate relief.”

“The NSW Police Force (NSWPF) was a valued customer of Mark43. Since Mark43 first engaged with NSWPF, it has been committed to delivering a high-quality technology solution, Kaye said.

“With a proven track record of successful implementations in more than 120 police departments, Mark43 made every effort to work with changing NSWPF leadership and to continue implementation of this project, just as it is committed to doing with each customer.

The Mark43 deal was signed off by previous commissioner Mick Fuller and was supposed to draw a line under a protracted five-year search to upgrade and the 27-year-old Core Operational Policing System, dubbed COPS.

The COPS application is the in-the-field workhorse of NSW Police and covers everything from persons of interest status, outstanding warrants, arrests, charges, investigations and forensics.

Now more than 27 years old, the COPS system was a world leader in its day but has been left wanting in terms of its development capability because of rapid advances in consumer technology like mobile devices, digital video and audio and cloud technology.

The new system police had contracted for is known as the Integrated Policing Operating System (IPOS); it has previously been beset with procurement delays.

The saga to build the so-called ‘Son of COPS’ has been going on since 2012, with around $45 million allocated in the 2013-14 state budget.

Systems integration giant Accenture was retained to undertake the first rebuild, dubbed NewCOPS, but that project was then abandoned and a new procurement was initiated in 2018.

The NSW COPS overhaul project is one of the most closely watched in Australian law enforcement because other police forces are facing similar software ageing issues.

A successful first build by Mark43 in Australia would likely have opened doors in other states known to be looking for a locally field-proven solution.

Mark43 has had prominent success in the US; however, there are key operational and legal differences in practice that require customisation to fit a jurisdiction.

The drama may still have some way to go. Jeff Bezos is a robust litigant over key government contracts, having taken the US Department of Defense to court over the awarding of the US$10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud project to Microsoft.

