ATO staff to work together in one location

The Australian Taxation Office is set to decamp from its current home in Civic to new digs in Barton, in 2025.

An e-mail from ATO chiefs to staff, first reported in The Canberra Times, said the move would mean all of the tax office’s staff working in the national capital could be accommodated.

ATO staff operating in two separate locations in Civic will end up being in one building.

The revenue authority’s chief operating officer, Jacqui Curtis, and chief finance officer Janine Bristow said the new building would be purpose-built.

Moving tax office staff from Civic to Barton may bring the cohorts together but it is presently unclear what it means for the other departments situated in the buildings occupied by the tax office under what was known as Operation Tetris.

An October 2018 performance audit report from the Australian National Audit Office looked at the management of Commonwealth Leased Office Property.

Operation Tetris was a Department of Finance program with the objective of finding what surplus office space the commonwealth had on its books and then determining how to use it.

The ANAO found the federal government had managed to use office space efficiently but that the claimed $300 million in savings was not supported by a sound method of calculation.

Buried in that report is a reference to where different departments wound up as the Department of Finance implemented Operation Tetris.

Departments would typically propose a move into a premises, but a minister was able to block any proposal based on the fact that Operation Tetris had identified surplus space.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs ended up with a proposal to move to privately leased office space blocked by the secretary of Finance before the Commonwealth Property Management Framework was amended in 2015.

Folks at DVA ended up camping alongside a familiar revenue authority.

“Agreement was reached for DVA to occupy surplus office space at the Australian Taxation Office’s (ATO) building in Civic, Canberra, which was seen to provide a better whole-of-government outcome,” the ANAO report says.

