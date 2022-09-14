ACT’s DFV framework moves towards best practice

The ACT’s domestic and family violence (DFV) policy has received a significant upgrade with the launch of a new risk-assessment and risk-management framework.

The framework is one of more than $71 million worth of innovative programs designed around primary and early prevention of DFV, and to support of victims in the community. Other government-funded projects include the Family Safety Hub, Health Justice partnerships and programs specifically designed to reduce harm and tackle harmful attitudes and behaviours in young people.

ACT’s coordinator-general for Family Safety Kirsty Windeyer told The Mandarin the framework was up to the task of driving the kinds of cultural changes organisations such as ANROWS and Our Watch have argued are key to ending DFV. This followed extensive consultation with the community sector and first responders since the release of the draft framework in 2020, she added.

“For example, we have DFV leave for all ACT government workers. It’s not just to make sure people who need it have it, but also to increase awareness of the issue in the public service,” Windeyer said.

According to the Coordinator-General, feedback on the framework from first responders over the two-year pilot period has been largely positive, with most participants saying they felt better equipped to deal with DFV in their role.

One significant outcome of the pilot was the development of three standardised questions to be used in ACT health settings, as a way of making people more comfortable talking about the issue. Women attending select health appointments will be asked the questions asking clients whether their partner had ever put them down or humiliated them, frightened them, or hurt them.

ACT minister for women and the prevention of domestic and family violence Yvette Berry said asking questions about DFV of women presenting to maternity services was a simple, but powerful change that was making medical staff more comfortable raising the issue.

“This makes it harder for staff to broach the subject with individuals which ultimately results in fewer people’s risks, being accurately identified,” Berry said at an event launching the framework in July.

But there was still a lot of stigma associated with talking about domestic and family violence that needed to be addressed, the minister added.

“Not only do women often only disclose after many times of being asked, but it [the three questions] would also send a message that there is a whole system who are open to asking and hearing about the experiences of violence,” Berry said.

“I encourage you to consider what it would mean if every service asked women in the ACT those same three screening questions. ”

The government hopes the more widespread use of these standard questions will significantly improve data collection and sharing around DFV in the ACT, leading to a better understanding of the problem going forward.

Ngunnawal Elder and former family support worker Aunty Violet Sheridan, who also spoke at the launch event, said it was important to recognise DFV was a community problem in order to combat both the attitudes that lead to violence, and to sandbag against the failures of the legal system in identifying and prosecuting perpetrators.

“We need to break the cycle. Particularly those organisations that are working with families. We need to let ’em know, this is not normal,” Sheridan said.

“I’ve spoken to women that said they want to go and report, but they don’t want to go to a refuge outside of town, away from their families.”

Sheridan is not alone in believing the legal system is underperforming in this area. Increasingly, advocacy organisations are turning towards looking at solutions that seek to prevent domestic violence before it happens.

A report published by domestic violence prevention organisation Our Watch in 2019 suggested that a punitive legal system did not prevent DFV, and early intervention was essential to preventing gender-based violence.

This led to the publication last month of Men in Focus: A Practical Guide, which offers a framework for community leaders and educators to address “the problematic impact on people of patriarchal and capitalist structures and processes.”

Speaking to The Mandarin, ANROWS CEO, Padma Raman called the legal system a “blunt instrument” for dealing with DFV, pointing to the history of poor cultural understandings among first responders, and the fact police often misidentify women as the perpetrator of a DFV incident due to lack of area-specific training.

“To criminalise this sort of behaviour is very hard to do because it is so individualised. It is a language that only the victim understands,” Raman said.

“ANROWS thinks what we need to be doing is educating the public to understand what power and control look like, and how this plays out in relationships. Only then can we try to deal with it as a legal system.”

The Coordinator-General for Family Safety also expressed scepticism about the way the legal system deals with domestic and sexual violence, and said her team in the ACT government would be closely watching other legal jurisdictions to determine their own course of action.

“There is not good evidence to support that if someone is convicted of DFV — that programs [to prevent reoffending] work,” Windeyer said.

“It’s important we don’t just look at the pointy end. We need to allocate some of our scarce resources towards primary and early prevention.”

