Productivity Commission calls for improved intergovernmental approach to education

An interim Productivity Commission report on the National School Reform Agreement (NSRA), published Tuesday, found little progress has been made on an effective national workforce strategy to address ongoing teacher shortages.

The NSRA is a joint agreement between federal, state and territory governments to deliver school education. It was established in 2018 and is set to expire in December 2023.

“Several stakeholders raised concerns about teacher shortages, including that existing shortages had been exacerbated by COVID-19,” the report said.

“A lack of timely data makes it difficult to assess, but shortages appear concentrated in particular subject areas and locations, or can manifest as a lack of workforce diversity.”

Speaking about the report, commissioner Natalie Siegel-Brown said the most influential in-school factor was teacher effectiveness.

“Ideas we are testing to improve teaching quality, include giving teachers more time to teach. At the moment our teachers are overly burdened with low-value tasks and they spend less time teaching than their international counterparts,” Siegel-Brown said.

“Reducing teacher workload would also increase the time they have to prepare for lessons and undertake professional development.”

The commission pointed to “out-of-field teaching” as a significant issue, with almost one-quarter of teachers in a 2018 survey teaching mathematics with limited or no training. The trend was echoed in other fields, such as science, and exacerbated in regional and rural areas.

Further, a lack of progress was found in delivering a national unique student identifier (USI), one of the policy initiatives of the NSRA.

Calling it a “thorny issue”, the report called for governments to either agree on the design of a national USI or “at a minimum, explain why the project has failed”.

“Governments will also need to resolve their differences over data and privacy,” the commission said if a national USI is implemented.

The commission identified four policy challenges for the next agreement: teachers’ constraints, inequality in student outcomes, poor student wellbeing, and the education sector’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Adapting the intergovernmental approach was necessary, with a key challenge being the remoteness of policy-making to “daily realities” in schools.

“To be successful, the NSRA will need to close the distance between national policy-making and classroom practice,” the report stated.

“Each should inform the other — with teachers and school leaders influencing policy, and evidence-based approaches gaining more traction in schools and classrooms.”

The commission called for submissions for its final report, with a deadline of October 21.