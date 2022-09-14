WA incentive scheme for councils to use more recycled road material

The Western Australian government is offering local councils a share of $350,000 to use more material recycled from building sites in their roads.

Roads to Reuse (RTR) was developed in 2019 to encourage the use of more recycled building and construction materials for the state’s roads.

The new program provides a payment of $5 per tonne of product used by local governments and sourced from accredited suppliers. Payments are capped at $35,000 per grant, and issued on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

Environment minister Reece Whitby said at Wednesday’s Waste & Recycle Conference the initiative tapped into an under-examined avenue for resource recovery.

“Recycling construction and demolition waste is a priority for the McGowan Government and can play an important role in achieving the state’s material recovery targets.c

“The use of recycled products can be very cost-effective, while delivering time, labour, and water savings during construction on top of significant environmental benefits,” Whitby said.

So far, RTR has seen more than 100,000 tonnes of reclaimed construction waste product utilised in the Kwinana Freeway widening project, the Leach Highway and Tonkin Gap projects.

After a pilot program in 2019-20 found recycled construction and demolition waste was an economically viable material for road construction, three suppliers have been accredited to supply waste as part of the incentives program. However, with all of the facilities located in greater metropolitan Perth, Perth councils will likely reap most of the material and economic benefits of the scheme.

The WA government has offered to support other construction and demolition recycling centres with the cost of accreditation in the scheme, including the costs of sampling and testing to ensure an acceptably low level of contamination.

Construction and demolition waste is a priority in the waste avoidance and resource recovery strategy 2030, which sets a target of increasing material recovery to 80% by 2030.

