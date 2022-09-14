Public Interest Disclosure Act to be reviewed

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has flagged a review of the Public Interest Disclosure Act.

The act has been at the centre of public debate on how public servants can raise a complaint about inappropriate conduct in government departments.

The Australian Services Union too has some tweaks it would like considered.

A key concern, says union branch secretary Jeff Lapidos, is the absence of a readily accessible pathway for an employee to appeal a department’s decision to not investigate their complaint.

There is no way in which a staff member with a complaint can take it further without incurring legal costs such as attempting to take a matter to the Federal Court.

“I’m not aware of anything under the Act where you can effectively appeal a decision by the agency not to investigate. That is a big problem with the legislation,” Lapidos said. “You need to be able to go outside the agency.”

Lapidos said that an office of a commissioner that has the specific role to force a department to investigate a complaint it has put on ice is one way of handling the problem.

“You need to be able to appeal to someone and having a public interest disclosure commissioner who has got the power to issue orders and the power to investigate — I think that would be a good change,” Lapidos said.

Another problem the union encounters is that departments such as the tax office will not accept public interest disclosures lodged by a union.

Lapidos said that the legislation should be amended so that a member can use either a lawyer or the union if they are looking to make an internal or external disclosure under the Public Interest Disclosure Act.

