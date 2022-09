Tax probes the incredible shrinking office

The Australian Taxation Office will reduce its floorspace footprint by a whopping 39% under a deal to relocate to new premises in Sydney’s rapidly redeveloping and culturally diverse precinct of Parramatta, as activity-based working and hybrid-location models take hold in the public sector.

The giant office rollover — one of dozens in the Australian Public Service pipeline — comes as agencies look to premises that have better energy usage and environmental credentials under procurement mandates that have now collided with COVID-as-usual spacing and work styles.

Office space has always been a big deal for government, both financially and physically, with agencies regarded as prime tenants for new builds because of their negligible financial risk and propensity to see out a lease, even if occupancy capacity is low.