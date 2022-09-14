NSW premier says Macquarie Street precinct shouldn’t be closed to only public servants

On Wednesday, prime minister Anthony Albanese announced the Registrar’s General Building on Macquarie Street in Sydney would be knocked down and made into a public place named after Queen Elizabeth II.

Albanese congratulated NSW premier Dominic Perrottet for coming up with the idea.

“This is a great global city and we need to make the most of it. This plan will do that,” the prime minister said.

“But it also is a plan which will commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth the Second, who we are honouring, by naming this Queen Elizabeth II Place.”

During the press conference announcing the plans, Perrottet said the area should not be closed to public servants.

“We are working towards this being an area for museums. We’re working very closely with the Museum of Sydney and looking at ways in which we can use these buildings for the public.

“These buildings should not be closed for public servants. These are great historic buildings that should be opened up and appreciated by the people of New South Wales and around the country for tourists to come,” Perrottet said during a press conference.

CPSU NSW general secretary Stewart Little was highly critical of the premier’s comments.

“This building is empty because of the NSW government’s ridiculous decision to privatise the state’s land titles registry,” Little told The Mandarin.

“The premier’s reflexive habit of demonising public sector workers looks tired and desperate. People don’t hate ordinary public servants, but they’re sick of petty politicians.”

There were already plans to renovate Macquarie Street East into a cultural precinct, following a review of the area published in February 2021 by former prime minister Paul Keating and former Sydney mayor Lucy Turnball.

The review started back in 2018, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

During the same press conference this week, the premier added it was an opportunity to connect Sydney’s CBD to the Domain.

Perrottet said the building would be knocked down by the end of the year on a “great day”.

“It won’t be a public holiday, but it will be a great day of celebration,” the premier said.

The announcement came the day before the prime minister was due to fly out to London for the Queen’s funeral.

