NAA head Simon Froude goes on the record

The director-general of the National Archives of Australia (NAA) discusses his transformation mandate for the institution, and unpacks what modern-day best practice management of official records looks like.

Being the boss of the NAA is a nuanced gig. For Adelaide-based Simon Froude, who previously led State Records in South Australia, it encompasses ensuring the integrity of information for the government record and also maintaining nationally significant documents and other artefacts so they may be accessed by the community at large at some point in the future.

A big challenge Froude faces is finding ways to resolve backlog pressures for the NAA in processing applications for access, and the declassification of material. One of the main reasons the time to decide whether to ‘release’ or ‘not release’ material stretches out has to do with a legislative requirement that the archives consult with stakeholder agencies.