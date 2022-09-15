NSW floats adding flood alerts to bushfires app

The NSW government has responded to the high likelihood of a third consecutive sodden summer by flagging its celebrated “Fires Near Me” app will soon have flood functionality added to it.

If the Bureau of Meteorology’s prediction of a third consecutive La Nina event holds true, there will be very few bushfires even approaching the horror 2019 season.

In 2022, the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Australian Defence Force will be again holding hoses, but like last year they will be pumping water out or cleaning off mud.

“We have an excellent Fires Near Me app. Over 3 million downloads. Do we really need a separate app for floods?,” NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello quipped on LinkedIn, overtly flagging the impending addition of flood functionality.

“One app for fires and floods = customer centric[ity]. I am with Minister [for emergency services and resilience] Steph Cooke right now discussing how we can make this happen.”

The move to get flood functionality added to the existing and proven fires app comes after councils and emergency services copped a barrage of criticism from communities over how flood risks and evacuation procedures were communicated.

Despite a coordinating superagency, Resilience NSW, being set up, the severity, swiftness and extent of the floods right across eastern Australia severely challenges emergency response providers with community members resorting to using their own boats to perform rescues.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers is conspicuously backing Dominello’s app extension push.

“Totally agree Minister. You have my full support,” Rogers said in comments to Dominello’s post.

A self-propelled powerhouse on the professional networking platform, Dominello’s posts have become a go-to reference point for many senior bureaucrats trying to keep up with policy changes and stakeholder engagement outcomes that are increasingly playing out in public.

Dominello’s followers are not exactly uncritical. Some pointed out that apps are next to useless when telecommunications are offline or underwater, along with power being disconnected.

Others suggested the addition of emergency equipment location data and the combination of the Fires Near Me into a NSW Emergencies app that included SES information.

Notably, Dominello is actively discouraging the proliferation of individual agency apps for specific purposes over simpler, more singular tools.

The approach may well be a sound one, but the pitfall of canvassing solutions in public is that someone always has a better idea that you can’t deliver on. Like insurers, who are literally staring at a possible market failure because the extent of flooding.

“I know it’s federal, but I’ve long thought all this stuff would sit nicely in the BOM [Bureau of Meteorology] app to go with the usual weather warnings and general forecasts – one stop shop for ‘do I need to worry about nature today?’” said actuary Chris Dolman who manages data and algorithmic ethics at insurer IAG.

You can almost hear the funding proposal to integrate and harmonise alerts and warnings across both apps and those of other states, along with boat licence and rego rebates, being written now.

READ MORE:

States and territories adopt new fire danger ratings system