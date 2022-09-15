New members added to Climate Change Authority following increased responsbilities

Three women have joined the Climate Change Authority (CCA) as members: professor Lesley Hughes, Dr Virginia Marshall, and Sam Mostyn.

Hughes is a professor of biology at Macquarie University and former federal climate commissioner. Marshall is an expert in Indigenous water rights. Mostyn is CEO at Chief Executive Women and was previously on the board of the Climate Council.

CCA chair Grant King “warmly” welcomed the new members.

“Their combined skills and experience will strengthen the capability of the authority and enable us to meet the expanded responsibilities we have under the new Climate Change Act,” King said.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen likewise welcomed the appointments, with the authority now responsible for advising his position with an annual climate change statement.

“With this expanded membership, the authority is better placed to oversee emissions reduction efforts and provide government with expert advice,” the minister said.

King added the authority will be focusing on providing advice on the next nationally determined contribution, statutory reviews of the emissions reduction fund and the national greenhouse and energy reporting scheme, and research into carbon sequestration.

“On behalf of the authority, I thank the minister for climate change and energy for his strong and collaborative engagement with, and support of, the work of the authority,” the chair commented.

It is not the only recent governmental appointment for Mostyn, who was announced as the chair of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce per Movers & Shakers.

Climate Council, where Mostyn is the outgoing chair and Hughes was a founding member, congratulated the two on their appointments.

Its CEO Amanda McKenzie said it was a “momentous point” in climate change action in Australia.

“The CCA can play an important role, but its leadership is crucial to rebuilding its credibility,” McKenzie said.

“Sam Mostyn and professor Lesley Hughes will provide the courageous, honest, independent, science-backed advice the federal government needs to drive real action on the climate crisis.”

McKenzie added the other members of the CCA should be reviewed.

King has previously held roles in the oil and gas industry, as has CCA member Susie Smith.

