Australian dignitaries head to London as Hurley signposts call with King Charles

The representative of the monarch in Australia, David Hurley, and his wife Linda Hurley spoke over the phone with King Charles III on Wednesday evening to express the nation’s sorrow over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the governor-general said he “conveyed the outpouring of emotion that has occurred across Australia to His Majesty”.

Like prime minister Anthony Albanese, the governor-general is set to travel to London on Thursday to attend the Queen’s funeral (Monday) with his partner.

While Hurley is overseas, governor of Victoria Linda Dessau will act as administrator.

Speaking to ABC Radio, the prime minister said it was a busy schedule, with Australia’s representatives arriving Friday night UK time.

“On Saturday morning, I’ll travel down to Kent to have a meeting with the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. And I assume it is a part of the Westminster Estate where I’m travelling to, that’s in the morning,” Albanese said.

“There’s a reception at Australia House for the 10 people who are travelling with us, but with other prominent Australians who are based in London, and that’s occurring at lunchtime.

“Over the weekend, I will have an audience with King Charles and there is also a visit to see and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth, who is lying in state. And then Monday there is the funeral, of course.”

Albanese added he intends to meet with the prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau whilst in the UK, as well as engage in “other activities”.

At the Palace’s invitation, 10 Australians who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Prime Minister and Governor-General on September 19. Here's more about who they are: (1/11) — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 13, 2022

Much of the ceremony and protocol surrounding arrangements for the passing of Australia’s head of state has given pause for thought about the relationship between local federal leaders and the British royals.

Reflecting on the historic passing of the Queen, academic and author of The Palace Letters Jenny Hocking said the last time domestic politics was so directly impacted by the Windsors was in 1975, when Gough Whitlam was sacked by the 18th governor-general, John Kerr.

“No other Governor-General’s letters that have since been released come anywhere near Kerr for the clear desire to do well by the monarch, the interactions and as he himself calls it at the ‘advice’ of [the Queen’s private secretary] Sir Martin Charteris on the dismissal.

“It was absolutely appalling and it’s against everything that was claimed at the time by Kerr. It’s against all of the denials that have come from the palace itself. Clearly there was involvement [by the palace in Kerr’s decision-making process which led to Whitlam’s dismissal],” Hocking said.

In May 2020 Hocking successfully won access to so-called ‘Palace Letters’ between the Queen and Kerr concerning plans to sack the Australian prime minister of the day.

The High Court of Australia ruled the 212 letters written between 15 August 1974 and 5 December 1977 could not be subject to royal secrecy as they were not personal correspondence but rather a form of commonwealth records, and therefore subject to release under the Archives Act.

The historian said the letters Australia’s various governor-generals had sent to the Queen during her reign showed how times had changed. There was a great deal of deference conveyed in the letters, which Malcolm Turnbull described in the foreword of Hocking’s book as “grovelling sycophancy”.

“It reflects, I think, the recognition that transparency and accountability through the parliament, is what we expect in a modern democracy,” Hocking said.

“[Kerr’s letters] really were the last gasp of that sort of notion of ‘post-Imperial outpost’ that seemed to be alive and well in Yarralumla at the time, but it’s quite extraordinary to read them.

“It was a cultural sort of hangover in Yarralumla but also held by the Palace. Their expectation was this high-level secrecy between the sort of remnants of colonial relationship would be maintained, and that’s what turned around with the later governors-general,” she added.

Kerr’s prolific letters to Queen Elizabeth, which he regarded as “private material”, are in stark contrast to that of the 22nd governor-general, William Dean, who served from 1996-2001, which were made available to the prime minister of the day.

The way the tone and nature of correspondence from these Australian figureheads had changed during the Queen’s reign also indicated how the nation’s identity was maturing.

Hocking told The Mandarin the concept that a monarch could hold correspondence about a government secretly, while also publicly declare the Queen was not involved in political matters, was galling back in 1975. Although still possible, today the scandal would be unimaginable.

“Kerr’s correspondence is described as private material between the governor-general and the Queen, to the exclusion of the government of the day.

“And that’s really the essence of the problem — in 1975 the elected government of Gough Whitlam had no idea that these conversations were being had, and the governor-general was contemplating dismissal months before it actually happened,” she said.

