Natural science art prize mourns disappearing biosphere

The Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize has landed in Canberra with a message for political leaders — stop wrecking the planet.

The $30,000 prize, created to commemorate the birth of the South Australian Museum’s first curator and naturalist, Frederick George Waterhouse, celebrates art intersecting with the natural sciences.

This year’s winning and highly commended entrants will be on display at the National Archives of Australia until 13 November 2022.

While previous years have seen diverse entries, from attempts to capture Australia’s aesthetic beauty, to the “humanisation” of the natural environment, the stark whites and greyscale of this year’s exhibition speaks to a deep concern in the sciences and arts communities about the existential risk of ecosystem collapse.

Artistic creations including ‘Endangered’, ‘Slow Demise’, and ‘Anthropocene’ make this year’s Waterhouse a powerful reminder of the role of the arts in setting political agendas and reflecting the hopes and fears of the country.

Anne Hayes, whose detailed graphite drawing of a Banksia Deratifolia dominated the back wall of the exhibition, told The Mandarin it has always been important for artists to make things that reflect humankind’s relationship with the natural world.

“We all become a bit too forgetful of it,” Hayes said.

“If you can see what’s happening around the world with ecology, It’s nice to bring people’s attention back to what’s important — the natural world.”

The entries are different in form this year too. Open winner, Bioregional Rings by SA locals Kyoko Hashimoto and Guy Keulemans, comprises a series of heavy rings, bearing materials foraged on the beaches of the NSW Central Coast.

According to SA Museum director Brian Oldman, this interpretation showed how the prize has evolved over its 20-year history.

“Kyoko Hashimoto and Guy Keulemans have created a stunning sculptural ensemble formed from a wide range of natural and found materials from a tightly defined bio-region.”

“I think it’s emblematic of the evolution of the Waterhouse — who would have thought a collection of jewellery rings would actually win the prize?” Oldman said.

A husband and wife team, Hashimoto and Keulemans have been collaborating with each other since 2010, when they met at a residency in Berlin. Over the past decade, they have developed a collaborative artistic practice of incorporating elements of Hashimoto’s background as a jeweller into Keulemans’ background in humanitarian design to speak to the fragility of ecosystems and the invisible destruction caused by long supply chains.

The project that eventually became Bioregional Rings started several years ago, when Hashimoto and Keulemans produced another set of rings that explored global supply chains.

Terra Rings, like a number of the pair’s works, juxtaposes processed goods with some of the raw materials they are made from. The duo said they sourced samples from scientific catalogues from all around the world. The physical product is a series of rings made using a wide variety of natural materials, including calcite limestone from Brazil and petroleum oil from Ecuador — precursors for concrete and plastic.

The pair said they were driven to create Bioregional Rings as a way of “rehoming” this practice and finding more sustainable ways of creating art.

“There is an ethical aspect to this — it shocks us that so many environmental degradations and labour injustices of mining and manufacturing continue because they happen in faraway places,” they said.

“While the interconnection of global economies allows many favourable conditions for makers, it’s also easy to knowingly or unknowingly contribute to the destruction of the natural environment.

“Designers should work to shorten supply chains for sustainability reasons — so we challenged ourselves to design and make with materials from one location.”

There is a darker side to beach-combing for art materials; the collection also features rings set with broken coral, tangled fishing lines, and hard plastics prone to washing up on NSW beaches.

Another work, by NT Artist Alyson de Groot, took the concept to a greater extreme, crafting a life-sized sea bird from a fishing line and a plastic soup spoon.

NAA Director-General Simon Froude said he was delighted to be partnering with the South Australian Museum to present the Waterhouse award, and thought the pieces held an important message.

“Over the last couple of years, people have had an opportunity to take a step back from life as we know it, and I think many people turn their attention towards more important things — like endangered species and climate change — that sometimes get lost in the hurly-burly of everyday life.

“This display shows artists speaking to that concern we’ve all felt,” Froude said.

