Movers & Shakers: Seven mystery appointments at Office of National Intelligence

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At the Attorney-General’s Department, Esther Bogaart has been promoted to first assistant secretary, First Nations and justice policy division.

Band 1

Seven people have been appointed to the role of assistant directors-general at the Office of National Intelligence — all seven names have been withheld. Six of the seven were promotions from within the Office, one person moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), Alan Davidson has moved from Defence to take up the role of assistant secretary for major projects, Parks Australia.

Jan Fermor has moved from the Australian Taxation Office to take up the role of assistant commissioner complaints at the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Quality and Safeguards Commission.

WA’s first chief practitioner at Department of Communities

Amber Fabry has been appointed to the recently created role of chief practitioner at WA Department of Communities’ Specialist Child Protection Unit (SCPU).

The role is the most senior child protection position in the state, and oversees the SCPU.

Department of Communities director general Mike Rowe said Fabry was “an outstanding person”.

“She has given so much to child protection practice over the years. In her new role of Chief Practitioner, she will have further scope and influence to drive meaningful and long-term change for vulnerable young people, and those who work so hard to support them,” Rowe said.

WA child protection minister Simone McGurk congratulated Fabry on her appointment.

“Ms Fabry’s experience and qualifications mark her as an outstanding candidate. Her understanding of frontline practices, coupled with strategic knowledge and experience in delivering reform work will be crucial to the ongoing success of the Specialist Child Protection Unit,” the minister said.

Assistant director appointed at APSC

Bianca Hill has taken up the role of assistant director, APS capability review at the Australian Public Service Commission.

Taking to LinkedIn, Hill was enthusiastic about her news.

“I am deeply excited to contribute to the APS Reform,” the public servant said.

Transition Taskforce to oversee Activ Foundation in WA

In Western Australia, a taskforce has been established to oversee Activ Foundation’s supported employees transition.

Activ Foundation was closed in the state, putting 750 employees with disability out of work.

Representatives from state and commonwealth governments, industry and disability advocates will make up the taskforce, including the Department of Communities’ WA Office of Disability, the Department of Social Services, the National Disability Insurance Agency, Activ Foundation, National Disability Services and other WA disability enterprises.

WA disability services minister Don Punch acknowledged it was a stressful time for those employees.

“The taskforce will work together and with affected employees to identify alternative options,” Punch said.

“These options may include supported employment at another Australian Disability Enterprise, open employment, and for some, alternative opportunities to remain connected to friends and social groups may be the priority as they near retirement age.

“Importantly, people with disability need choice and control over what happens to them during this process.”

Three new members at CCA

As previously reported in The Mandarin, Three women have joined the Climate Change Authority (CCA) as members: professor Lesley Hughes, Dr Virginia Marshall, and Sam Mostyn.

CCA chair Grant King “warmly” welcomed the new members.

“Their combined skills and experience will strengthen the capability of the authority and enable us to meet the expanded responsibilities we have under the new Climate Change Act,” King said.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen likewise welcomed the appointments, with the authority now responsible for advising his position with an annual climate change statement.

“With this expanded membership, the authority is better placed to oversee emissions reduction efforts and provide government with expert advice,” the minister said.

Applications for first Tassie interim disability commissioner

The Tasmanian government has opened applications for the state’s first interim disability commissioner.

The responsibilities for the role include leading and driving the establishment of the disability commissioner role, promoting the rights of people with disability, and considering the role’s relationship with other roles such as the ombuds and health complaints commissioner, as well as the NDIS.

“Once established, the Disability Commissioner will provide a voice for all people with disability in Tasmania about matters that are important to them and will have a broad remit with a focus on inclusion, advocacy and rights,” a statement from Tasmania’s minister for disability services Jo Palmer said.