Thodey back for myGov user audit, handpicked for APS reform work

The man who led the last major review of the Australian Public Service will also chair an audit of the federal government’s myGov site, set to kick off in a few weeks.

David Thodey will lead the expert panel, which includes Ed Santow, Julie Inman Grant, Emily Banks and Amit Singh.

On Friday, the government published the list of audit panel members. It includes experts across the technology, ethics, public health and government sectors.

According to Thodey, the public service will be consulted widely as part of the audit, along with myGov users, states and territories, and relevant peak bodies.

“I am pleased to be leading this team of diverse and very capable Australian leaders who all bring exceptional expertise to the table across a wide range of fields,” he said in a statement.

Santow is a former Human Rights commissioner, Inman Grant the eSafety commissioner, Banks a social epidemiologist and professor at the Australian National University, and Singh previously served as head of Uber’s global economic policy team.

The myGov website has 25 million linked accounts and more than one million sign-ins each day. As Australia’s largest authenticated digital platform, it is regarded by the government as a critical way to deliver citizen support and services — in particular during crises such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic and in times of natural disaster.

Thodey, an ex-Telstra boss, also led the 2019 independent review of the public service, often referred to as the ‘Thodey Review’. That work has informed ongoing efforts to transform and uplift the capabilities of a modern APS workforce.

Government services minister Bill Shorten said recommendations from the APS review outlined a vision of how digital technologies could be better used to deliver “outstanding government services”.

“That review recommended three key principles for service delivery.

“Putting people at the centre of design, having a single access point to all government services and creating a seamless user experience — myGov is central to all three of these pillars,” Shorten said.

Commenting on Thodey’s leadership, the minister noted Thodey would bring extensive global and multi-sector experience, as well as a strong interest in the customer-centred transformation of business.

The expert panel will report on its audit by the end of the year, with a current two-year program for improvement of the government site due to conclude in mid-2023.

The review will inform the next steps of the myGov upgrade, and identify the changes needed to improve the platform’s reliability and functionality and deliver a more user-friendly experience.

“This new audit will build on the independent review and complete the roadmap for myGov’s role in realising that vision for government service delivery,” Thodey said.

Shorten said the audit fulfilled a Labor election promise made by the prime minister in April.

“We’ve recently seen the first significant updates to myGov in a number of years, but the evolution of myGov into a service that truly unifies government digital services — to make life easier for Australians — will be constantly improved,” he said.

