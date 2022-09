Revenue agencies face cost hikes amid uncertain BPAY future

Hundreds of Australian government agencies and councils could soon see sharp increases in transactional costs, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prepares to wave through the shuttering of the key infrastructure that spawned the much-loved low-cost BPAY platform.

With RBA governor Philip Lowe facing the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Friday, banks expect the green light from the RBA to set a date for the retirement of the decades-old Direct Entry System that still uses BSB (Bank State Branch) numbers.

It’s a decision that’s been decades in the making, with the RBA cajoling retail banks for just as long to upgrade their systems to allow account-to-account transfers that will clear funds far quicker than the baseline two-working-day turnaround dubbed ‘T+2’, shorthand for ‘Transaction +2days’.