Enjoy an unexpected day off next Thursday — or work as planned before Her Maj passed away?

Presented with a one-off unexpected public holiday, what’s a public servant to do?

I have to confess to enjoying business’ reaction to the government’s decision to call a public holiday for September 22 so Australians can properly farewell Elizabeth II.

It made me feel young again — indeed, like a kid. One of the rituals of the 1970s and 1980s in Australia was business scolding the Australian workforce about how unutterably lazy Australians were. Whenever the calendrical gods determined that a public holiday would fall on a Tuesday or a Thursday, there’d be the same ritual whining from a business rep on the evening news that workers would turn it into a four-day weekend by Chucking a Sickie and having a day off.

Now, once again, business is whingeing about that most outrageous thing, an extra public holiday — and even worse, on a Thursday. I’m feeling 10 again.

Despite this profound laziness on the part of workers, rather amusingly, labour productivity growth from 1973 to 1985 was considerably higher than it’s been for the past ten years or during the Howard years. And it never occurred to business, seemingly, that there might be a reason why their workers were so desperate to get away from work.

Sadly, business actually managed to convince workers of the evils of taking any sort of holiday. By the 2000s, massive leave credits were weighing down the balance sheets of companies across the land. The tourism industry complained that people weren’t holidaying enough. Governments began telling workers to take more leave. Workers who saved up their leave in order to take a long overseas holiday were the particular target of Mumbling Marn Ferguson‘s wrath in 2011 when he called for workers to use up their leave in small local holidays rather than going overseas.

But the workers of the ’70s and ’80s had it right. They saw work in the right perspective — as something that shouldn’t get in the way of enjoying life rather than as business wanted them to see it — as more important than life.

So, what should bureaucrats do next Thursday? Take the modern approach and work anyway, or adopt the approach of their mothers and fathers and enjoy a day off — maybe even take Friday off too?

Of course, the smart public servant knows that she can do both — courtesy of modern technology, it’s easier than ever to create the impression of being busy from the comfort of your own home while the rest of the country kicks back.

As a young(ish) public servant in the 1990s, I had to actually go into work on my days off in order to convince more senior staff of my non-stop attitude. Send a few emails — carefully copying SES officers in, maybe leave a brief in an assistant secretary’s in-tray, then head home again confident in the knowledge that one’s efforts would be noticed.

“That Keane,” they’d say. “Not especially bright, but doesn’t he work hard?”

The bureaucrats of today, of course, don’t realise how lucky they’ve got it. You can send emails and process papers from your own bed, should you so desire, making the task of impressing managers on public holidays painfully easy. Physically going into work would look like the try-hard faux-workaholism it is.

But the bright up-and-comer understands this. That’s why she will space out her emails throughout Thursday — some in the morning, some a little later, a couple in the afternoon, suggesting she’s been hard at it all day, rather than briefly logging in and then going off the enjoy the day.

Of course, you have to pick your audience. I recall one SES officer who was appalled that staff might come into the office on the weekend, and issued strict orders forbidding it. Best not to CC them in.

So, make sure you enjoy the day off… sorry, erm, reflect and commemorate the life and achievements of Her Majesty Elizabeth II… with a few email breaks to cultivate the image of a modern worker.

