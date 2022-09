Public service leaders told to take a leaf out of corporate talent hub

According to Department of Employment and Workplace Relations secretary Natalie James, effective leadership is a perspective and a style, and she wants to see the APS embrace a more egalitarian model and approach to service delivery seen in the private sector.

“[Good leadership] is about being with your people as much as being in front of them,” James said.

“To my mind, the listening piece is really important — to value others and listen. [Staff] will often ask me what I think or want to do, and it’s very common for me to say, ‘What do you think?’.