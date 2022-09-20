How younger generations can play a role in building national resilience

How much are young Australians willing to sacrifice for their country? Are they prepared to defend their homeland in the face of a potential catastrophe?

Sure, they might not want to pick up a rifle or be conscripted into the armed forces. But how hard would they fight, for instance, to protect our natural environment from the ravages of climate change?

Recently, Australian governments have asked our armed forces to fight battles a long way from conventional war theatres. They were required to assist communities devastated by floods and bushfires and provide support for aged-care staff struggling to administer vaccines. Last December, Australian Defence Force personnel helped restore calm following civil unrest in the Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the federal government has launched a Defence Strategic Review amid calls for increased defence funding. Australia already spends $48.6 billion a year (2.11% of GDP) on defence, according to a June 2022 report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

But what if we substitute “defence” for “national resilience”? Does defending our planet make defence spending more defensible, especially to Australia’s younger generations?

Building national resilience

Professor John Blaxland from ANU’s Strategic and Defence Studies Centre recently undertook a geostrategic SWOT analysis of Australia. The historian and former army officer found the nation’s weaknesses and threats could be grouped under three domains – “great power contestation”, “environmental challenges” and “governance challenges”.

Blaxland says the enormity of Australia’s problem is clear when you overlap these challenges in a Venn diagram. “You have a conundrum that’s bigger than any one jurisdiction, agency, academic discipline or domain,” he says. “No one owns the problem; it’s too big.”

He says while experts will argue Australia must boost defensive resources to deal with power contestation, they don’t factor in the other challenges. “While it’s important to bolster the defence force, we need to do a lot of things about bolstering other agencies,” he says. “Part of the problem is the defence force has been distracted, doing things other agencies should be doing … the Rural Fire Service (RFS), State Emergency Service (SES), state and federal police, Border Force etc.”

Blaxland believes Defence don’t see environmental and governance challenges as “core business”. “It thinks, ‘We’ve got enough on our plate worrying about the great contestational part of that Venn diagram – get someone else to do the other bits’,” he says. “The problem is where our challenges overlap and interact.”

Blaxland says part of the issue is our old-fashioned approach to Defence’s role. “They fight wars, right? In fact, we’ve had them do just about everything but,” he says.

“We’ve got a problem in thinking about military power and not national power. When we think about resilience, it’s much more than just whether you’ve got enough guns, ships and aircraft. It’s also about how we’re shaping perceptions among young people and the voting public about issues of concern.”

Former senior diplomat Dennis Argall doesn’t hold out hope that the strategic review will address Australia’s broader defence challenges. “I have poor expectations from this review,” says Argall, who was Australia’s ambassador to China in the 1980s. “This is not for Defence but wider cabinet consideration. It is a whole-of-government issue. There is plainly a reluctance to think about our international circumstances.”

Argall believes Australia can only build national resilience through internal and external collaboration, not excessive defence spending. “Defence bids are over-bloated, lack connection to strategic purpose and any means/ends beyond the confines of particular silos of the defence force. They wouldn’t survive the modern punishment of being sent to a productivity review.

“Younger generations are probably more aware, more conscious of the profound difficulties the world faces than the defence force or the review team.”

The Youth National Security Strategy

What would happen if highly motivated young Australians developed a viable alternative plan for our national security? They would come up with the Youth National Security Strategy (YNSS), which was launched at Old Parliament House in June.

The YNSS is the result of numerous policy workshops, networking sessions and expert working groups, plus a week-long symposium. Forty-two young leaders from every state and territory, including First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse Australians, developed more than 300 recommendations across national, regional and global contexts. They are presenting the strategy and policy agenda to think tanks, academics and government.

“If we are to navigate the complex security challenges of our modern world, focusing on issues like border control and shoring up our defence is not enough,” co-author Afeeya Akhand writes on the SAARI Collective website. “Equally as important to national security is for Australia to address environmental, economic and societal challenges.”

As part of its goal to promote “a secure and resilient Australia”, the YNSS outlines a plan to mitigate our exposure to climate risk. It wants Australia to “scale up and accelerate support under the National Recovery and Resilience Agency” and establish a civil defence corps.

“It is not sustainable to continue leaning on the ADF to provide stop-gap disaster response, diverting resources from its central defence function,” the strategy explains. “Nor is it fair to continue relying on volunteer civilians. Over the longer term, Australia must look to build up a permanent and professional civilian disaster-response force.”

The YNSS presents a plan to improve social cohesion. Elements include tackling misinformation, establishing a government communications agency and promoting civics and digital literacy education.

It also suggests Australia can help build “a peaceful and flourishing region” and “a safe and liveable world” by contributing to global stability and international security, strengthening regional societies and governance and averting planetary ecocide.

Australian Universal Scheme for National and Community Service

Blaxland believes Australia needs a more radical approach to safeguard the country’s future. To supplement a well-resourced defence contingent, he advocates the creation of a voluntary employment scheme to bolster national resilience.

The concept, which Blaxland calls the Australian Universal Scheme for National and Community Service (AUSNACS), taps into Australians’ innate volunteering instincts while offering valuable incentives – especially for school leavers.

He suggests they could do two years’ full-time service in the ADF, state and federal police forces, aged care, SES, RFS, Border Force or as a paramedic. Alternatively, they could work with NGOs overseas as part of Australian Volunteers International.

AUSNACS inductees would receive full training and develop recognised skills and experience. A successful stint might lead to tertiary-fee concessions or cheaper home or business loans. Participants from overseas could seek access to early citizenship rights.

Just as important as providing Australia with a well-resourced ‘peace corps’, AUSNACS would build national skills and promote social cohesion, says Blaxland. “It has the potential to provide a bonding, reconciling cathartic effect on society. Imagine if we had young people from different communities working in national parks on pest infestation and fire prep in the winter months. Wouldn’t that be awesome?”

AUSNACS would be coordinated by a national agency, with resources going to areas with the greatest need.

Blaxland says adding hundreds of thousands of young recruits annually would transform agencies such as the SES and RFS. The influx of 18- to 20-year-olds would be supplemented by former defence personnel or police officers who can participate once they retire from active duty.

“There are a lot of veterans who have an enormous amount they could potentially offer with their skills and energy,” says Blaxland. (Disaster Relief Australia already brings together thousands of ADF veterans, emergency responders and civilians to help stricken communities across Australia and the region.)

Blaxland believes a scheme such as AUSNACS would help overturn traditional defence thinking. “Who’s responsibility is defence?” he asks. “Well, in the holistic sense, it’s everybody. But Defence has to buy in on the environmental and governance challenges, just as Border Force, the police and the SES have to buy in on the other bits as well.

“When you aggregate all of these problems, we clearly need more people involved.”

