Defending Australia means making tough strategic choices

The Defence Strategic Review must determine the capabilities required to allow the Australian Defence Force to deter an aggressor and fight and win future wars.

Time is running out. Tough decisions will be needed on where cuts to military hardware will come from to pay for it all. Important questions include:

Is a swarm of new, cost-effective unmanned underwater vehicles a better force multiplier than an expensive manned nuclear-powered submarine that can’t be delivered for at least another decade?

Is it more important to have a large stockpile of long-range missiles or a secure long-lasting fuel supply?

Will the RAAF’s F-35 stealth jets be the last generation of manned fighter aircraft?

How will the defence force win the workforce battle?

Former defence minister Stephen Smith and ex-chief Sir Angus Houston need to answer these questions and many others.

With the review putting every approved project scheduled for delivery by 2030 under the microscope, some low-hanging fruit is bound to feel the razor. Projects such as the Army’s $15 billion armoured vehicle replacement program and its new $3.5 billion fleet of main battle tanks and associated vehicles could take a hit.

Some observers believe the Navy’s troubled locally made $35 billion frigate replacement program should be recalibrated or even abandoned to generate large-scale savings.

Internal savings are unlikely to yield enough funds required to solve the nation’s entire security dilemma within the current funding envelope of 2% of GDP. However, with an annual budget of $48 billion this year, a capability plan estimated at $270 billion over the decade and a growing economy, there is room to move.

Submarines and missiles

The announcement of a major review of force structure and capability triggers a frenzy of suggestions from vested interest groups. Any big-dollar ideas, such as B2 stealth bombers at $3 billion apiece or aircraft carriers, won’t make it past the cutting room floor.

The review will, however, support the most important capability – the acquisition of nuclear submarines for $100 billion. The smart money is on a British rather than an American boat, but what it recommends regarding the interim undersea capability will generate hot debate. For example, is a “son of Collins” submarine built in Australia a better option than a cheaper, off-the-shelf Swedish or Japanese design?

The review will also conduct an across-the-board examination of what capability might be accelerated and what could be enhanced. Missiles are one capability where acceleration is the best option given the previous government’s thought bubble regarding the establishment of a local missile production industry.

No preparatory work was even done prior to the Morrison government’s surprise announcement. A local missile industry would take many years to establish but, meanwhile, the stocks of missiles built by our main suppliers in the US have been severely run down by the war in Ukraine.

According to many experts, a long-range strike capability, delivered by sea or air, is Australia’s most serious military shortcoming, apart from the submarines.

Leading defence analyst Dr Alan Dupont says Australia needs large stockpiles of missiles to avoid running out in the first week of any major conflict. He says other strategic enablers, such as training ranges, wharves and digital infrastructure, are severely underdeveloped. Much of this would be needed in Australia’s north.

“We need to move from steady-as-she-goes to a war footing,” says Dupont. “Hope it doesn’t happen but if it does, it will be sooner rather than later. We don’t have a 10-year timeframe. If a Taiwan conflict occurs it will be within seven years so we need this done in the next three to five years.”

Then there is the supply of fuel. National reserves amount to just days of supply and the ability of our suppliers in Asia to deliver fuel would be severely curtailed in the event of a conflict in the region.

ANU Professor John Blaxland says Australia is a fossil fuel-dependent society and supply is an extreme vulnerability. “We have a just-in-time approach relying on refined oil supplies from Singapore and Korea,” he says.

Blaxland believes no option, including nuclear, should be off the table when considering energy security. “No other OECD country doesn’t have nuclear power and we shouldn’t rule out any option.”

‘We need to go for the Corolla, not the Rolls-Royce’

Defence has copped plenty of flak in recent years about its inability to deliver capability on time and on budget. One former senior defence official says some of that criticism is unfair compared with other projects.

“The NSW Government couldn’t put a tram track down George Street [on time and budget] and Snowy Hydro 2.0 is running billions over budget and over deadline,” the official says.

Meanwhile, he says Defence has completely re-equipped the Air Force with billions of dollars worth of equipment and delivered the Navy’s patrol vessels and landing helicopter ships on time and on budget.

“The criticism has masked what has been delivered.”

A former senior military officer, who asked to remain anonymous, says the key to any successful military strategy is matching capability to the threat but, in many instances, the nation’s concept of delivery doesn’t match capability.

The Defence capability and acquisition process has been described by many as a slow-moving, Cold War behemoth that the nation can no longer afford.

Blaxland concurs. “We need to be nimble and to go for the Corolla rather than the Rolls-Royce,” he says.

In 2014, Russian forces routed Ukraine easily in the Donbas region. In 2022, the boot was on the other foot. “We need the same hard-nosed sense of urgency shown by Ukraine,” says Blaxland.

“The question is: ‘Do we have the right methodology to deliver capability as quickly as we can to meet the threat?’ We aren’t using agile methods to introduce new equipment into service. We’re using the same methods we’ve used for decades.”

The role of deterrence is to make an adversary think twice, he says. “For example, large swarms of unmanned underwater vehicles [UUVs] would [achieve that].”

However, it could only be part of the answer in the undersea domain. The UUVs would work in concert with frigates, P8 submarine hunter aircraft, Seahawk Romeo helicopters and nuclear-powered submarines.

Much work is already being done under the $9 billion upgrade of the nation’s cyber defences, but the review will demand far more rapid and nimble responses. Blaxland says Australia is web vulnerable because almost every activity is conducted online.

“There has been a major increase in cyber-attacks and we aren’t resilient,” Blaxland says. “The internet has not liberated the world – it has done the opposite.”

Photo: Defence