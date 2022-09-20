Australia has just three years to prepare for war, say experts

The peacetime concept that Australia would have 10 years’ advance warning of war is finished. The new reality is more like a timeframe of three to five years, according to some of Australia’s top defence experts.

This means the government’s Strategic Defence Review by former defence minister Stephen Smith and ex-defence chief Sir Angus Houston has some tough decisions to make about both strategy and capability by next March.

China’s rapid military expansion, aggression towards Taiwan, illegal activities in the South China Sea and push into the South Pacific have added to the strategic uncertainty triggered by Russia’s wanton aggression in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Richard Marles has suggested Australia might require a more defensive rather than proactive stance to counter future threats, a so-called “porcupine” or “echidna” strategy. However, some strategic analysts say the problem with retreating behind “spikes” is the risk of facing an adversary with longer spikes.

The review faces a number of crucial tests but the most important, they say, is whether Australia will be a more resilient and therefore a more secure nation as a result. Much has been made about the need for cultural change in Defence, but as one former senior official said: “Cultural change takes time and this review will have to pick realistic targets within a three-to-five-year timeframe.”

Some observers think Sir Angus’s grim warning that Australia is more insecure now than at any time in his lifetime was exaggerated, given the Cold War and Russia’s nuclear ambitions, China’s fall to communism, the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Suez Crisis all took place after his birth in 1947.

However, leading analysts such as Dr Alan Dupont are in furious agreement that Australia can no longer risk a 10-year timeframe for the delivery of vital military equipment. Dupont said Defence required enhanced lethality in the form of a long-range strike capability within the next five years.

Other areas where a rapid response would be crucial include unmanned systems and cyber warfare, as well as workforce concerns. “The government will definitely want to have something rolled out before the end of the first term in two-and-a-half years,” says Dupont.

With past and present Australian governments committed to a cap of 2% of GDP (total economic activity) for the Defence budget ($48 billion this year), the review must identify new ways of acquiring important capabilities without extra funding. Dupont says there are multiple ways to achieve this under a consistent strategy, including cheaper off-the-shelf solutions and leveraging our allies.

“The days of the United States going it alone and Australia providing only niche capabilities are over,” he says. “The US needs us much more than ever.”

He says this leverage gives Australia the opportunity to push for access to well-funded programs such as the US Congress Pacific Defence Initiative.

“We should be accessing that by telling the US to spend its money here rather than elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s much cheaper in Australia,” says Dupont. “We could become an alliance hub for training, experimentation, exercises and whole lot of other things.”

However, this would require a significant pivot of the nation’s defence effort away from southern Australia to the north and north-west of the continent. A former senior Navy officer says an increased military focus in Australia’s isolated north was extremely difficult to achieve from a workforce perspective for both the military and industry.

“It’s always difficult to sustain numbers north of the Brisbane line. Even with just patrol boats [in Darwin and Broome], it was difficult to maintain numbers. It’s developing up there, but it’s a challenging task – especially for families.”

Meanwhile, American military activity in northern Australia is certain to increase as a result of the review. Greater troop rotations, more frequent visits by US Air Force aircraft including strike bombers and extended deployments to Australian ports by US nuclear submarines will all be on the table.

How to grow and maintain the Defence workforce will be another crucial issue. A ministerial brief revealed by The Canberra Times outlined major challenges for the organisation to meet its target of 18,500 extra personnel by 2040. “Paradoxically, Defence is not a competitive employer,” the brief said. “When competing for a limited pool of experienced staff we often lose out.”

Those losses include other departments and a higher-paying private sector facing severe staff shortages.

No time to waste

Allan Gyngell is the national president of the Australian Institute of International Affairs and a former head of the then-peak intelligence agency the Office of National Assessments. He believes the review must have a rapid time frame or world events will overtake it.

“We can’t afford to sit back and contemplate the future for 18 months,” he says. “They [the review team] need to work at speed.”

A former Washington-based diplomat, Gyngell says the US has become a variable rather than a constant in Australian policy terms. “I can’t think of a time when I could say with great conviction, regardless of who was in power in Washington, that the principal elements of US grand strategy would remain the same. There is more uncertainty on the American side than we have had to contend with before.”

Like many analysts, Gyngell believes China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan unless the island moves to independence.

“No one wants military action, so the impetus on all of the main players is still to manage the status quo through into the future without coming to a head,” says Gyngell. “Things can go off the rails and that’s when the damage would be catastrophic to the global economy. The risk level is high, so we need to worry about it.”

In that context, Gyngell thinks China would regard Russia’s move against Ukraine as extremely unwise. “I don’t think Xi Jinping is a Putin. China is not as risk-taking as Russia.”

ANU professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies John Blaxland agrees there is a low risk of a full-scale “mutually assured destruction” conflict between the US and China. He believes the review should focus on deterrence.

“The US today is not the US of 1941,” he says. “It’s the most powerful nuclear-armed state on earth. China knows how an angry United States can react and that is a huge deterrent.

“China is building kinetic capabilities to intimidate the hell out of anyone who might challenge them. You do need kinetic capabilities, but don’t expect them to be used. Expect them to have, hopefully, a deterrent effect. Make yourself an unattractive target and collaborate with other unattractive targets.”

Blaxland says collaboration is vital in the context of a so-called “porcupine” strategy. “If you think we can just hunker down and hide under a spiky shell then you’re basically surrendering the initiative to a potential adversary,” he says. “If we were to be a porcupine or echidna then we would need to collaborate with other porcupines or echidnas.”

This suggests Australia would need to develop even closer ties with countries such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Pacific nations.

