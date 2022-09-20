Putting women, peace and security at the centre of defence operations

In areas ravaged by conflict and war, women and girls are often disproportionately affected. They’re likely to experience less access to food, healthcare, education and justice, and may be targeted in acts of sexual and gender-based violence.

At the same time, women have historically lacked a seat at the table in discussions relating to maintaining peace and security, and thus their concerns have been ignored.

“Their security interests may differ vastly from what might be viewed in government or traditionally male-dominated institutions,” says Lisa Sharland, senior fellow and director of the Protecting Civilians in Conflict Program at the Stimson Center in Washington DC. “For example, women may have more concerns about access to local markets, or the way that climate events impact their ability to engage in society and the economy, and the impact it has on their family life.”

The 10-year National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security was released last year with the aim of addressing these issues, as well as breaking the cycle of conflict around the world and achieving sustainable peace.

Australia’s NAP is the second iteration of a document that was first developed in response to the signing of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security in 2000. It came at a time when the world was waking up to the particular horrors women and girls face during war.

“There were a lot of crises in the 1990s that resulted in significant atrocities against civilians, including Bosnia and Rwanda,” says Sharland. “Women were often disproportionately impacted by the conflict. There was horrific use of sexual violence as a tactic of war.”

Training for all personnel

The NAP provides for all Australian Defence Force personnel deployed to conflict-affected areas to undertake training on issues that relate to women, peace and security.

“It’s critical that our people understand how conflict can affect women, men, boys and girls differently and how to apply a ‘Do No Harm’ approach when dealing with diverse and vulnerable people within their cultural protocols,” says Captain Jennifer Macklin, director of Gender, Peace and Security at the Department of Defence.

In addition to pre-deployment awareness training, there is also training at “key leadership and promotion gateways, and through the integration of gender perspectives into the Professional Military Education Continuum”, explains Macklin.

There are approximately 200 males and females who have undertaken training to become gender advisors. They’re deployed on military, humanitarian, relief and recovery operations at home and abroad.

“Defence has followed through on a lot of its commitments [in the plan], such as training,” says Sharland, who was previously deputy director of Defence, Strategy and National Security and the head of the International Program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “That sets Australia apart from a number of other countries.”

Initially, Australia was sending personnel to Sweden and elsewhere to do the gender advisor training, but Defence has since developed in-house capacity. It’s also engaged other countries in the region. Sharland describes it as “an important diplomatic tool”.

She believes Australia has utilised women, peace and security as a platform to engage with its more vulnerable partners in the region, and has participated in and led a number of forums.

“There is a tremendous reciprocal benefit in sharing experiences with our neighbours and learning from them about their challenges and unique responses,” says Macklin. “We hope our neighbours see us as trusted, dependable and respectful partners, who are able to ‘walk the talk’ here in Australia and support their journey to achieving gender equality, peace and security.”

Making an impact

Of the dozens of countries that have developed their own NAP, the impact it has on the ground is variable. “Some are shallow policy documents, with no funding commitments or accountability to support their implementation,” says Sharland.

The difference between a NAP as a set of lofty policy statements and one with follow-through comes down to whether its aims are embraced by all stakeholders. Australia is doing comparatively well in this regard, but it requires ongoing work.

“Defence is a very hierarchical organisation, so the challenge is to make sure there is buy-in from leaders at different levels,” says Sharland.

“There’s a tendency for work on this area to be stovepiped into a particular part of Defence. It can be seen as a niche topic that doesn’t impact the day-to-day work of the department. The result is gender experts are the only ones who are responsible for it, rather than it being a shared responsibility across the department.”

She has observed that during security crises, such as the Ukraine conflict or the withdrawal from Afghanistan, there’s a tendency for gender equality issues to be pushed aside rather than considered at the outset.

Action beyond training

Defence’s implementation efforts include integrating gender perspectives into operational planning and policy, and increasing women’s representation across the department. “This multifaceted approach will ensure Defence is well postured to support the achievement of Australia’s strategic interests under the NAP,” says Macklin.

With a 10-year duration, the NAP is necessarily more strategic than granular in its aims. This isn’t a bad thing provided there are adequate accountability mechanisms in place regarding its implementation, says Sharland. This should include an evaluation of how deeply the relevant government organisations have engaged with civil society stakeholders.

In addition to Defence, relevant organisations include Foreign Affairs and Trade, Home Affairs, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Civil-Military Centre. Some departments, including Home Affairs and DFAT, have already released NAP implementation plans.

Sharland believes accountability measures should be more robust. “The challenge with this particular second plan is that implementation has been left to respective departments,” she says. “It will be up to them to figure out what to do, but because [the NAP] is less prescriptive there’s probably much less direction and accountability on some of the issues.”

Longer-term aims

The NAP’s immediate goals are to lessen the likelihood of gender-based violence and provide women with meaningful engagement and influence in peacekeeping operations and humanitarian support programs. Longer term, it’s hoped the NAP will result in more sustainable peace agreements and create more robust societies.

Macklin acknowledges Defence has challenges across military, humanitarian, relief and recovery operations. “Applying a gender perspective at ‘friction points’ is vital to mission success and international engagement,” she says.

“No matter what the scenario – kinetic operations, multinational exercises, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, high-level dialogues or evacuation efforts – applying a gender perspective leads to more nuanced, informed and holistic decision-making. This ultimately leads to better outcomes on the ground.”

Photo: Captain Jennifer Macklin (Defence)