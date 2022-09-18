ATO gets Atlassian starchitect treatment for new $300m HQ

Australia’s small army of tax collectors will soon share in $300 million worth of the same kind of radically redesigned workspaces as ultra-hip agile firms like Atlassian as details of the Australian Taxation Office’s new Canberra office make their way into the public domain.

After years of commercial secrecy, it has been confirmed the ATO’s newly centralised workspace will be built in the elite parliamentary precinct of Barton.

The designer of the new tax central digs has been confirmed as BVN, the same company hired to design Atlassian’s new wooden-framed high-rise HQ above the gritty Tech Central Railway precinct in Sydney and the controversial privatised update of Sydney’s modernist classic Sirius Building.

The New South Wales government’s $150 million sale of Sirius — once public housing — abutting the Sydney Harbour Bridge and overlooking the Sydney Opera House in the historic precinct in the Rocks became a lightning rod for critics of premier Dom Perrottet’s war on the Brutalism style of architecture.

While many expected Sirius to be levelled, BVM doubled down on the Sirius building’s unashamedly modernist bones, offering a $300 million premium on the initial sale price, according to reports.

What the developers spent to get there is unclear, but the installation of infinity pools on the roof was part of its vision and makes maximum use of the high-grade reinforced concrete (which can support vast quantities of water).

Other projects by Tax’s starchitects include the Quay Quarter Sydney and Tower, which has been designed by 3XN and developed in partnership with BVN.

That building dramatically repurposes the former AMP Centre at 50 Bridge Street in front of Goldfields House to a new height of 50 storeys. Which makes Tax’s new digs look far more down-to-earth.

Commercial property is a long-game enterprise in Canberra, especially anywhere within 10 minutes of Parliament House, and that includes parking.

The Labor party came under intense fire for the leasing conditions surrounding its Centenary House development, where the Australian National Audit Office was domiciled and which sold in the mid-noughties reportedly for around $35 million.

Still, dare to dream big. There is something to be said for the repurposing of bold, Brutalist architectural edifices. Just think of what could become of the once magnificent Cameron Offices.

Of course, Canberra is littered with hidden architectural classics, like the now declassified Foreign Affairs communications bunker now next door to Finance (which post-Gareth’s Gazebo, was also known as the RG Casey building) where lightwells give away what’s beneath.

Any tips on the missing tapestries would be gratefully accepted.