The Queen takes with her an Australian model long let go

Australia’s coming of age occurred during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and the passing of the late monarch marks a new era for our national identity. It is a perspective that has graduated beyond that of a colonial-outpost-turned-prosperous-nation, but there is still a lot of introspection, truth-telling and public debate to do.

In 1954, less than a year after the Queen’s coronation, the 27-year-old royal sailed into Sydney Harbour. She was the first reigning British monarch to visit Australian shores. Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, the royal couple was a public hit. It was the first televised event in Australia.

An estimated 1 million locals showed up to catch a glimpse of Australia’s new Queen gliding into Farm Cove, a part of the Eora nation. It was the same body of water Captain Arthur Phillip arrived on 165 years prior for the Berewalgal — strangers — to raise the British flag.