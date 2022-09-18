PM conveys Australia’s grief to King Charles, meets with new UK counterpart

Anthony Albanese has shared condolences on behalf of the Australian people to the new King over the passing of Queen Elizabeth, and has met UK prime minister Lis Truss in Kent.

The Australian prime minister told a press conference in London on Sunday his audience with King Charles III was “a great honour”.

“[It was] an opportunity for me to express my personal condolences to King Charles but also condolences on behalf of Australia,” the PM said.

“King Charles, of course, has not just lost a sovereign and a Head of State; for King Charles, the loss of his mother is very personal and comes so soon after the loss of his father.”

The late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, died last April aged 99.

Albanese added the King was well-aware of the late Queen’s close connection to Australia, but also that he had his own “close personal connection” to the country, having spent six months attending Timbertop in Victoria in 1966.

It was an honour to meet with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. I extended my personal condolences and those of the Australian people to the King. pic.twitter.com/2mP4yfZzRt — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 17, 2022

“We attended the Lying-In-State of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster and then I attended Lancaster House to sign the condolence book and to make a statement in memory of Queen Elizabeth,” the PM said.

“It was a very emotional experience. The queues of British citizens and other visitors who went to pay tribute and want to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth was very momentous and you could feel the raw emotion in Westminster Hall.”

The UK’s department for digital culture, media and sport has now informed members of the public that no new people will be allowed to join the queue to visit Her Majesty The Queen’s lying-in-state.

“The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants. Please do not attempt to join the queue. Stewards will manage those already nearby,” the department announced.

On Monday evening, UK time, Albanese will meet again with King Charles at a function for heads of state and heads of government at Buckingham Palace.

The PM has already met twice with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau since arriving in London, and had what he described as a “very positive” meeting with the UK prime minister, Liz Truss.

Albanese said his conversation with Truss primarily expressed condolences to the UK government.

“We’ll continue to engage in the future. The economic relationship is very important. As you know, there was a trade agreement between Australia and the UK. That needs to be progressed through our parliamentary systems and we’re both very conscious of that,” the PM said.

“And the AUKUS arrangement is as important as our alliance partners with the United States. The defence relationship with the United Kingdom, of course, goes back a very long, long way. And I’m sure that the relationship between Australia and the UK can be strengthened even further in the future.”

The meeting was Albanese’s second face-to-face meeting with Truss and first in her recent capacity as leader of the UK parliament.

“We have such a close connection with Great Britain and it is one of continuity and that will continue to grow, I believe,” the PM said.

“It is an important relationship [the two nations] have, it’s a relationship that goes to our values as democratic nations. Of course, our democracy, a lot of it is based upon the Westminster system, and that’s something that I’m very conscious of.”

The PM travelled to London with his partner Jodie Haydon and governor-general David Hurley and Her Excellency Linda Hurley, along with nine special guests who have been invited to attend the Queen’s funeral today.

The Australian delegation also enjoyed a luncheon at Australia House on Monday.

The funeral to farewell the late monarch, whose impressive reign of more than 70 years was defined by dignity and service, will commence with a minute’s silence across the UK. Buckingham Palace released a previously unseen portrait of the Queen at Windsor Castle in May ahead of her funeral wearing diamond clip brooches that were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life,” the Royal Family shared on Twitter.

Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UyVfjVvJgw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

