UN conference on how to curtail disaster in world’s ‘most disaster prone region’

Brisbane will this week play host to the 2022 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

The four-day event (19-22 September) is being hosted by the Australian government in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Minister for emergency management Murray Watt said the event, which brings together ministerial representatives and delegates from government, civil society, academia, the private sector and local communities, was a “critical forum”.

He said that hosting the conference in Australia showed local commitment to building regional climate and disaster resistance and mitigating the impact of future disasters.

“The conference comes at a critical time for the Asia-Pacific, which is the most disaster-prone region in the world,” Watt said in a statement.

“The Australian government is extending support in the Pacific region and in Timor-Leste with an additional $50 million to DisasterREADY, an existing regional disaster risk-reduction program delivered through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership by trusted non-government organisations.”

One of the goals of the conference is to establish ways to reduce risks, save lives, and minimise economic loss. It marks the first regional disaster risk-reduction conference to include the full participation of Pacific Island countries, and follows a commitment from Australia to participate in a biennial meeting of ministers in the Pacific region to ensure the safety, security and resilience of the Pacific.

“Australia is working with the Pacific family to address the existential threat of climate change, which has led to disasters of increasing frequency and severity,” Watt said.

“We will also support Pacific island countries to undertake their national midterm reviews ahead of the Sendai midterm review next year.”

Other significant steps Australia was taking to support the mitigation of natural disasters included initiatives under the Mekong-Australia Partnership with partner WWF-Australia, delivering $8 million to expand assistance to support nature-based solutions in Southeast Asia.

Australia has also partnered with Oxfam Australia to support community climate and disaster resilience, Watt said.

Earlier this month Australia’s new National Emergency Management Agency — which came about from amalgamating the resources of Emergency Management Australia and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency — became operational.

Senator Watt highlighted the NEMA milestone as part of Australia’s efforts to reduce disaster risks. The agency aims to provide start-to-finish oversight on response, recovery and resilience for the country.

“This is an opportunity to showcase Australia’s expertise and experience — including that of First Nations Australians — and share what we’ve learned from our recent and historical disasters, including bushfires and floods,” Watt said.

The senator also underscored government action to reduce disaster risks via the Disaster Ready Fund, which will make up to $200 million available per year for disaster mitigation and resilience initiatives and a review to improve Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements before November 2022.

“Importantly, we are doing our part to act on the root cause of many of the issues faced in this space — climate change — with Australia recently legislating to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030,” Watt said.

