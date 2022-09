myGov probe needs to deliver more than quick fixes

The review of Service’s Australia’s perennially challenged myGov has been handballed for review to serial prognosticator and former IBM, Telstra and CSIRO bigwig David Thodey, but let’s hope he actually scares the executive into action for once.

It’s a lofty and perhaps naïve aim (never commission a review unless… etc.), but there are big reputations at stake if government services minister Bill Shorten doesn’t improve user experience quickly and effectively.

The punishing lengths of Centrelink’s phone queues have, for years, been the subject of talkback infamy and, more recently rock-and roll-legend The Chats, thanks to the trope known as the ‘bludger pantomime’, which the previous Coalition government successfully weaponised prior to COVID.