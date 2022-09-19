Former high commissioner to UK says Australia’s standing admired in global security circles

The last time George Brandis KC was in London he was Australia’s high commissioner to the UK. Now the former attorney-general (2013-2017) is back, having returned for a Five Eyes dialogue in his new capacity as a professor based at the National Security College in ANU’s College of Asia and the Pacific.

While the Queen’s death last week meant the planned Five Eyes dialogue between the intelligence counterparts of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US had to be postponed, all political leaders of the alliance are now in London to attend the funeral of the late monarch.

Reflecting on the way the national security landscape has shifted during Queen Elizabeth’s more than 70-year reign, Brandis told The Mandarin times may have changed but Australia’s alliance with the UK has only strengthened.

He said the role of the Queen as the symbolic head of state for both nations played a significant part in this enduring bilateral relationship, pointing to the more recent Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement signed last December and the AUKUS pact as tangible signs of cooperation.

“Seventy years is a very long time. Australia in 1952 was unrecognisably different from what it is today, but so is the United Kingdom, of course,” Brandis said.

“One of the constants though is that the United Kingdom and Australia have continued to be very strong allies and good friends throughout all those years, with the Queen as the symbolic head of state of the United Kingdom — and of Australia.”

For spooks in the Five Eyes community, Brandis said there was an awareness of how contested the modern world had become. Vladimir Putin’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February this year has also sharpened people’s minds to the importance of global security, he said.

“Nobody expected to see a land war in Europe of that magnitude. That [sic] has underscored the importance of democracies working closely together to propel and deter aggression by closed societies such as Russia,” Brandis said.

“The difference between open and law-abiding societies like Australia and the United Kingdom, and closed societies which have not observed international rules-based order like Russia and China, I think, has been brought into very sharp focus this year.”

While in the UK, Brandis also delivered the closing keynote for the Cambridge Roundtable on the European Order, offering a perspective on national security issues from the Pacific.

For the UK’s national security boffins, Brandis said Australia was regarded as a reliable, competent and dependable ally. He said Australia was admired for its “moral clarity” regarding relations with China and in his official capacity as the former high commissioner (Brandis’ tenure ended in April this year) was told as much by the UK’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“Earlier this year, Rees-Mogg said to me, ‘The most important thing that you’ve done for us is to make us more alert than we were to the threat posed by China, [sic]” Brandis said.

“Australians living in Australia, I think, still have the sense that we live in a sequestered part of the world; that all global politics happens in the northern hemisphere in the Euro-Atlantic. But we’ve to get out of that mindset because our own region, the Indo-Pacific, is absolutely as much a focus of contest in global politics today as the nations bordering the Atlantic and the Mediterranean are,” he said.

