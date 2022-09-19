Better investment screening needed for incoming MPs and senators

North Sydney independent Kylea Tink has sold her shares in fossil fuel companies that caused her a headache a few weeks ago.

Tink is a new member of parliament and the interest in media and, no doubt, other political parties about her public disclosures must have been a novel experience.

She bloodied the nose of the Liberal party by taking a seat from them on May 21, and every political party will have its eyes on North Sydney in order to have a crack at winning next time.

Shareholdings in fossil fuel companies make good fodder for those that want to accuse the independents of hypocrisy on policy matters and Tink has realised the need to jettison the shares to avoid further focus from her detractors on the shareholdings.

A media release issued over the weekend by Tink to announce the share sell-off started with the need to move from the use of fossil fuels and her wish to engage in shareholder activism to push certain companies to move more quickly down the route of eliminating the use of fossil fuels.

“When I bought the shares last year, I chose shares in fossil fuel companies with the intention of using my investment to drive this transition. I wanted to drive change from within,” Tink said.

“I recognise that shareholder activism takes a lot of work, and once I was selected to run for North Sydney, I couldn’t put in the time I wanted to.

“I wish I’d taken action with the shares earlier and now that I’m an MP and have even less time to do the kind of shareholder activism I wanted, I’ve divested the shares and made a donation to Market Forces, which focuses on shareholder advocacy to drive climate action faster.”

Tink said that she would be putting her new role to use in getting more action on climate change.

“To this end, I have an exposure draft of my private members bill to clean up exhaust pipe pollution from petrol and diesel cars. Cars make up for about 16% of Australia’s carbon emissions so we urgently need to tackle cutting emissions from this sector.”

Three simple points need to be made here for clarity.

Shareholder activism is a legitimate method of getting companies focused on a particular cause. There is nothing wrong with this and companies spend time preparing for such shareholders. Tink’s objective was understandable and the way to engage with it was to buy shares.

Tink should have reviewed these shares upon election and jettisoned them earlier. It would have saved her being the target of suspicions and commentary. That was a rookie error. It does not mean her intent to engage in shareholder activism was wrong when she bought the shares. What it does mean, however, is she has learned a valuable lesson when it comes to Canberra playing hardball.

Federal parliament’s register should have a better form for disclosure that enables a member of parliament to disclose more information about a particular holding. In fact, it should be a requirement.

The purpose of holding a particular asset may be just as important as understanding the intent of a parliamentarian. Enhancing transparency can only be a benefit to all concerned.

