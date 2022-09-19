Canberra set to extend border into New South Wales

An ambitious bid to extend the border of the Australian Capital Territory into New South Wales is gathering pace, with ACT chief minister Andrew Barr claiming he has the verbal agreement of neighbour Dominic Perrottet.

The historic shift is part of the development of a new suburb and land release by the territory government that is seeking to grow the national capital’s developed area closer to the city centre and northern precincts of Belconnen and Gungahlin.

The planned expansion into NSW comes by way of the ACT government’s acquisition of land to the north of Holt. It will allow the expansion of Ginninderry and will add nearly 500 residential blocks to the territory’s estate.

The area has had a variety of uses over the years, including caged chicken farming and a now-retired rubbish dump, with the ACT’s wastewater processing facility still operating nearby on the Molonglo River.

The main reason for NSW ceding land back to the ACT is that a boundary was drawn as a straight line across the top section of the ACT, which is naturally defined by the Molonglo River and Ginninderra Creek.

Canberra’s expansion to the north comes as NSW continues to negotiate with the territory over how best to provide services to the many Canberrans who live outside the ACT’s borders in neighbouring towns like Queanbeyan, Yass and Murrumbateman, where prices for residential dwellings on acreage is easily as high as in Canberra itself.

Part of the issue for NSW is that while many people work in Canberra, town and municipal services are provided by small, cash-strapped councils that struggle to maintain back roads and other services like water and rubbish as Canberra residents treechange.

Historic villages like Gundaroo are becoming increasingly tightly held by Canberra’s commuter set, with municipal aspirations for economic and social development often not sitting easily with residents wanting to preserve a small town feel.

Canberra also has a longer-term issue with how it can keep growing sustainably, with public transport only over the past decade becoming more reasonably patronised after paid parking was enforced in the parliamentary triangle by the federally controlled National Capital Authority.

The imposition of the parking fees was attacked as a go-to-work tax by opponents because many public servants had no other way of commuting.

READ MORE:

Labor MP on what can we learn from sport to make society fairer