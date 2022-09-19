ADF troops to march in Queen’s funeral procession

Members of Australia’s military have been in training with full dress rehearsals in the dead of night for their involvement in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Australia’s 39 defence force members are drawn from the navy, army, and air force and they will join troops from Canada and New Zealand as a part of the funeral march.

The defence force members will need to march for 40 minutes at a pace of 35 beats per minute between Westminster Abbey and Wellington Arch. It has required rehearsal for all involved not just because of the unprecedented nature of the occasion.

Australia’s military tends to march more quickly.

The march will take place as the Queen’s coffin is pulled by sailors instead of horses as she heads to her final resting place. This was a tradition that began 121 years ago when Queen Victoria had died, and the horses had reared up.

This made the original plans impossible to carry out.

Members of the Royal Navy were used as substitutes for the horses to ensure that the funeral arrangements could proceed.

Commodore Ray Leggatt has served in the Australian military for more than half a century and he — along with the other members of the contingent — is aware of the need to not only get it right but also of the overwhelming nature of the event.

“We went through a dress rehearsal, but tomorrow there will be much more emotion involved when you have literally hundreds of thousands of people lining that march route,” Leggatt told Sky New Australia.

“There will be nerves but everyone is just so focused on getting everything right. They will make sure they do everything as they have been trained to do.”

Leggatt said that plans to involve the Australian military in the funeral of the monarch had been in place for decades.

He said that the plans have been tweaked over the years but the military involved was always on the cards.

“We all knew that if this occurred, we would be a part of that. It has been updated over a long period of time.”

