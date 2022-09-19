Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade Secretary Amy Brown walks plank over Barilaro appointment

The senior bureaucrat who signed off on John Barilaro’s now infamously junked appointment as state trade commissioner to New York has finally walked the plank over the affair after the head of the Department of Premier and Cabinet, Michael Coutts-Trotter, drew a line under her position.

In a carefully written social media post on Monday, former Investment NSW chief executive and Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade Secretary Amy Brown said she would leave her job today.

Coutts-Trotter said in a statement the conclusions made by the head of the review meant Ms Brown could not stay in the job.

“In accordance with section 41 of the Government Sector Employment Act and in consultation with Amy Brown, I’ve decided that she will not continue to hold office as Secretary of DEIT,” Coutts Trotter said.

“After close to a decade working for the NSW Government, my tenure has come to an end — this is my last day in this role,” Brown said on LinkedIn.

“I joined NSW Government from the private sector in 2013, because I am passionate about improving the lives of all people of this State and because I wanted to serve the communities of NSW with this phase of my career.”

Brown was widely anticipated to be departing the public service after her testimony at the Barilaro inquiry revealed her role in the appointment process that the government had argued had been conducted at arm’s length by the public service.

Her highly public fall from the top is likely to put a dampener on the state government’s efforts to recruit-in executive talent from the private sector that has been a key feature of the NSW government’s reform agenda.

A frequent reason for the recruitment of private sector talent is to drive change and renewal as well as to adopt more contemporary management practices, like customer centricity.

Brown was going out with a bang on Monday saying that she was proud of her achievements.

“I’m immensely proud of what Investment NSW — and now Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade — has achieved through partnering with businesses, investors, talent, students and visitors, to grow the economy and reinforce NSW as a prosperous, inclusive and thriving global hub. It’s been fantastic to see our own State kicking goals on the world stage,” Brown said in her post.

“As the CEO and Department Secretary, I have learned that leadership can, at times, be difficult. Courageous leadership is not always comfortable. But it is a necessary part of how the public service performs its professional role in support of responsible government.”

Elizabeth Mildwater has been appointed by Coutts-Trotter as acting Secretary of DEIT from Tuesday.

However, the appointment is only for a month, suggesting an executive search is now underway

Mildwater is, for the rest of the day, chief executive officer of the Greater Cities Commission (GCC).

A former Deputy Secretary at Transport for NSW, Coutts-Trotter said Mildwater was “a highly esteemed and respected colleague across the NSW public service and in industry and the not-for-profit sector.”

