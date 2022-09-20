Alliances and moral hazards: When are our values optional?

When it comes to the United States, the adage about avoiding discussions on politics or religion at family gatherings holds true.

It would, of course, be both uncouth and impolitic to critique a close ally’s internal dramas – domestic politics are about them, foreign policy is about us. So long as our national interests are maintained, we have no dog in the fight.

This approach has a rapidly approaching expiry date. We may soon be forced to ask ourselves not how we can deepen our relationship with the US, but how we can get out.

Australia’s national values – respect for the individual, religious freedom, the rule of law, democracy, equality, and tolerance – are generally non-negotiable. We see these values as intrinsic: they inform our engagement with the world and who we are as a people.

As a vibrant liberal democracy, we like to think these values are shared equally by our closest partners.

This assumption is flawed.

While Australia emerged largely unscathed from the Donald Trump years, there was no doubt a collective release of breath by policymakers once Joe Biden was sworn in. Normal service would resume: Trump’s insurrection was only domestic politics, after all. And notwithstanding the general chaos of that administration, Australia found itself with a new AUKUS agreement representing a 50-plus year commitment (at least) of military cooperation.

All in all, not a bad effort.

But Trump and his MAGA movement are not an aberration. Like all liberal democracies, the US has a long tradition of reactionary politics. In the 19th century, the anti-Catholic Know Nothing movement agitated against imagined Papist plots to supplant ‘native-born’ Protestant values. The red scares of the early 1920s and 50s warned of a worldwide conspiracy directed by Moscow.

The fear of an insidious ‘New World Order’ found a natural home in radical right-wing groups such as the John Birch Society during the 1960s, ‘Patriot’ and militia groups in the 1990s, and the new constellation of anti-vaxxers, Proud Boys and QAnon adherents today.

If history echoes rather than repeats, then the last four or so years have been seismic in terms of the far-right’s grip on domestic politics. What was once the fringe is now firmly the base.

The myth of the Big Lie – that Trump was robbed of a second term by the Deep State – is shared by a majority of Republican voters. Belief in the central tenet of the QAnon conspiracy, of a secret war against a global cabal of satanic, cannibalistic child abusers, has the support of almost a third of Republicans. Those who have challenged the Big Lie have paid a political price.

But adherence to conspiracies as a driving narrative for the Republican Party is symptomatic of a more serious malaise: the erosion of the basic values of liberal democracy. Through a combination of judicial, parliamentary and administrative manoeuvring, the Republican party is gradually shedding concepts such as universal franchise and the rule of law.

The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade that set the stage for outlawing abortion was only possible due to chicanery by then-House Leader Mitch McConnell. Inventing one precedent to deny Obama’s nomination in the last year of his Presidency, McConnell conjured another to allow Trump to confirm a vacancy in the week before the 2020 election. The balance of the Court swung rightwards.

In addition to Roe v Wade, arch-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas singled out three other precedents that should be similarly ‘corrected’: the right to contraception, the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the right of same-sex couples to marry.

At the state level, Republican control of redistricting has resulted in a net growth of majority-white districts and a decrease in majority Black districts. Aggressive purging of voter rolls has disproportionately targeted Black and Latino voters. Republican-controlled legislators have enacted new restrictions on voting in the key states of Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Florida. Some local officials are prominent purveyors of the Big Lie and have partnered with the far-right ‘True the Vote’ movement to police upcoming elections.

In the face of dwindling electoral appeal, the GOP is rapidly becoming a party of white grievance. In 1974, the featured speaker of the Conservative Political Action Conference was Ronald Reagan, who exclaimed: “We will be as a shining city upon a hill”. In August 2022, the speaker was Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, who railed against immigration and globalism and sparked outrage a month earlier by stating that Hungary must not become a “mixed-race country”.

Most recently, Republican leaders have promised swift revenge if they win the mid-terms in November. Investigations into the President’s son, the FBI and big tech won’t only play well to the base, but will unleash legislative and executive power against those who they feel have aggrieved them.

The alternate government in the US is not much as drifting towards authoritarianism as it is rowing madly toward the waterfall.

Shared values indeed.

The paradox is that a future GOP administration – either led by a revanchist Trump or a similarly minded acolyte – is likely to continue with a foreign policy that is decidedly favourable to Australia. The AUKUS agreement will continue apace. We will develop nuclear-powered submarines based on US or UK platforms. Our cyber capabilities will grow more sophisticated and potent.

This is as much a moral dilemma as it is a challenge for our defence policy. We should at least be thinking about – if not actively planning – our policy options in the event our trusted partner’s shining city upon the hill turns out to be Budapest or Moscow.

Of course, if our values aren’t important, then it doesn’t matter how authoritarian the US is, so long as it can underwrite our interests. But if they are, then we have options.

While it is true that we rely on the US for intelligence and military capabilities, the traffic is not all one-way. The Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap is part of the US’ global signals intelligence network. Without it, the US intelligence picture in the Asia-Pacific goes dark. Similarly, the significant Marine presence in Darwin is essential for US force posture in the region.

These are wild cards, but they are in the deck if they need to be played.

We should also be discussing with our other partners – the UK, Canada and New Zealand – the contingency plans should authoritarian trends in the US remain unchecked. In the worst-case scenario, this could include an alternative security framework, perhaps having partners in the Asia-Pacific.

These are unpalatable options. But the moral hazard of hardwiring our defence policy to a potentially unreliable and unsavoury partner is as much a threat to our national character as any external adversary.

If, that is, our values are important.

History has shown that momentum builds quickly once a society nudges towards authoritarianism. In Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, a character described how they became bankrupt: “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly”. The same could well be said for American democracy.

Mark Jeffries is a former public servant at the Department of Defence, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Home Affairs. Mark studied the US far-right as a graduate and doctoral student at the University of Newcastle. He is currently an executive director at Synergy Group.

Photo: Adobe