The times are a-changing: Towards a new orthodoxy for Australian strategic policy

Come gather ’round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin’

And you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’.

Australia is a lucky country. And its strategic policy over the past 40 years has shared in this luck, no matter how irrelevant such policy has been to the maintenance of security in the absence of a credible threat.

But times are changing, and as Bob Dylan’s anthem suggests, we’d better start swimming before our luck runs out.

Contemporary Australia is a relatively small nation with a large continent to look after. Our continent has only been occupied twice in over 60 millennia. The terms ‘unprecedented’ and ‘unique’ are seemingly obligatory cliches for commentators describing the complexities and threats inherent in the situation. This challenge demands a frank definition of our sovereign national interests and re-conceptualisation of Australian strategic policy – in short, a new orthodoxy.

Strategic policy is the servant of national interests. Australia must be clear-eyed and specific about what these interests are. Lord Palmerston’s 19th-century doctrine about British interests should inform Australia’s 21st-century approach: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”

We should frame our national interest against six ideas:

Australian sovereignty. This is fundamental. It’s the wellspring from which all national power flows. Without sovereignty there is no Australian nation, merely a culturally disparate population bounded by geography and shared economic interest. Asserting sovereignty isn’t about abandoning alliances and partnerships. It’s about having the maturity to recognise that no other nation can or should care about it more than us. It necessarily means abandoning two centuries of learned dependence while keeping alliances and partnerships and ensuring the development of sovereign ability.

Maintenance of Australian liberal democracy. This is fundamental to how we see ourselves, both formally expressed in the Constitution and practically expressed in how our society functions. Support for liberal democracy must also necessarily inform our small nation’s choices on the global stage.

Respect for and maintenance of universal human rights. This follows logically from adherence to the notion of liberal democracy. Such respect can’t be selectively applied, which has important implications for the contexts where strategic policy is applied.

Support for a normative system of ‘rules’ for relations between states. No matter how confident our sovereign strategic policy is or how committed we are to liberal democracy and universal human rights, power relations matter as much today as they did for the Melians and Athenians. Australia’s relative power may always be small in comparison to some nations. Self-interest requires the nation to support fair and reasonable normative ‘rules-based’ actions within the international system.

Australia’s national responsibility as custodian of the world’s oldest living continuous human culture. Australia’s ancient but enduring living Indigenous culture and societies are a unique global treasure for all humanity.

Safeguarding Australia’s unique environment. We have always sensed how special our environment is, even when we’ve acted against it. Science and increasing awareness of the value of conservation reinforces the need to protect Australia’s environment for all of humanity’s sake.

These interests can guide the development of strategic policy suited to the times. It requires policy recognising at its core that there is more to securing the national interest than the defence of mere ‘things’ – that ideas and values matter to our nation. We need a strategic policy that sees change as necessary because the relatively benign strategic circumstances of the last four decades are over. The facts have changed, therefore we must change.

A new strategic policy orthodoxy must recognise and address the inadequacies of earlier policy and its decades-long temporality. The era of long ‘strategic warning time’ has gone. This has profound implications for preparedness and capability acquisition. There needs to be policy urgency to reflect the possible need to ‘fight soon’ instead of ‘maybe next decade’.

Other long-cherished policy approaches are similarly obsolete. Theories of ‘capability overmatch’ are redundant in the face of regional powers that can and will overmatch Australia in every conceivable defence platform or capability sense. The ‘fantasy football league’ approach to picking winning platforms to match up in symmetrical battles is a sure path to failure.

Instead of expressing strategic policy as a decades-long capability shopping list, we must expound a ‘theory of victory’ using what is available or may be quickly acquired. This is equally as important to considering strategic materiel and logistics support as discussing platforms and personnel numbers.

Developing a new ‘theory of victory’ will necessarily supplant old arguments and misplaced concepts in the old Australian strategic policy orthodoxy. These include the idea that geography alone is the chief determinant of Australian defence policy. Geography matters, it always has, but technology and globalisation have forever changed what it means for defence policy. The Battle of Britain and the so-called ‘sea-air gap’ is no longer a blueprint (if it ever actually was) for the future security of a continental island nation against a contemporary and technologically advanced power.

Similarly, the idea that exists in parts that Australia can’t possibly undertake a sovereign defence of the nation must be recognised as an abandonment of sovereign will and choice rather than a fact. Finally, conventional deterrence’s proven historical (and contemporary) limits must be openly acknowledged and recognised before it becomes a 21st-century Maginot Line for our strategic policy imagination.

Change is always uncomfortable. A change that is forced on us and challenges long-held beliefs and orthodoxies is especially so. Our strategic circumstance has changed, and it demands a new strategic policy orthodoxy in response. One informed by a re-assertion of our national interests.

In this way, we can be sure the objects of such vital policy are truly valued by the nation and seen as worth securing and fighting for. There is much to debate, and the time for fresh thought and argument is now.

The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now

Will later be last

For the times they are a-changin’.

Dr Mark O’Neill is a member of the Defence, Strategy and Industry Practice at Synergy Group and has nearly four decades of experience in defence and national security. Mark has been a fellow at the Lowy Institute for International Policy, a founding member of the academic faculty at the National Security College (Australian National University) and the joint operations liaison officer to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has seen operational service with the Australian Army in Somalia, Mozambique, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Photo: Defence