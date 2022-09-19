In preparation for rolling out The OPS Program for new and emerging leaders, The Expert Leader and Mind You Services sat down with Liesl Jordan from Connect 2 Effect to talk about the value of networking in a leader’s journey. Liesl shared some of the insights she gained as she has developed her skill as an artful networker, building a successful career that focuses on connecting people and organisations for greater effect.

How important has your network been to you as you’ve progressed through your career?

Professional networking has allowed me to forge long-lasting relationships that have opened doors to new opportunities and insights to which I wouldn’t otherwise have had access. But actually, in the early years of my career in government I never really gave it much thought. It was only when I left government and went overseas that I realised how critical strong personal and professional networks were to my career progression, especially outside the structures of government.

Twenty-five years later I have found that many of the people in my network have become some of my closest friends. Our personal and professional interests have intersected in a way that allows us each to continue to grow and feel safe in taking the next step into a new or challenging role because we’re confident that we have the networks to support our success.

In our OPS program, we talk about the concept of networking purposefully. What does that concept mean for you?

The more connected I am, the more successful I am likely to be. Many people think that success comes down to who you know. Though it’s certainly true that having a good network of people around can help you get to where you want to be, purposeful networking is much less transactional than that. For me, it is about building the supporting structures that give me the confidence to take a leap into the unknown: to trust that there is someone out there with the answer when I need it, while also knowing how the paths I’m forging can help others.

As I began to purposefully develop my networks, I quickly discovered that a network works best when everyone shares a similar view of its value – they see the network as an eco-system which only thrives if everyone cares enough to put back what they take out. Help or advice might not come back to you from the same person that you supported, but it may come back in an unexpected or asynchronous way. I have found that it is personally very satisfying to see others succeed and to know that I had a hand in that. It is in this way that you and your network advance together.

What are some of the best and worst of the approaches to networking you’ve observed in others?

The most effective networkers I have observed are those that are genuinely interested in what others do. They’re usually great listeners, and take a genuine interest in others and their success. In every conversation they’ll be thinking “How can I help this person achieve their goals?” Put simply, good networking is about understanding others, their context, what they can do, and then looking for overlapping interests and leveraging that for mutual support.

On the not-so-effective side, I’ve seen people making networking all about them – always taking from their network and never giving back. But some people also make the mistake of being too afraid to ask for help or advice from their network. And then there are others who make the mistake of not going wide enough when building networks – only thinking narrowly about their current field of work rather than where they might want to be in a few years. Networks should expand your field of vision and enhance what you know rather than concentrate it.

What do you say to people who find networking hard?

While networking is crucial for professional success, it doesn’t always come naturally for everyone. Some may break into a cold sweat at the thought of initiating a conversation with a stranger in a public setting. Others are put off by an idea that networking is disingenuous – that people are only doing it to ‘get ahead’. The trick is to approach it in a way that is authentic to you. And the good news is that there are lots of ways to make personal connections that don’t involve striking up discussions in a big room full of strangers, including online. However you do it, just focus on the fundamental principles of building trust, reciprocity and continuous engagement.

