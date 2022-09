Defence can’t just — and shouldn’t — walk away from disaster recovery

Last week The Mandarin‘s Julian Bajkowski wrote about Defence’s incoming ministerial brief, revealing how persistent emergencies increasingly tax the Australian Defence Force’s capability.

Julian painted a picture of our highly trained soldiers used as glorified ‘garbos and cleaners’. He warned us that the Albanese government’s Defence Strategic Review could relegate Army to a lesser role in the defence organisation by using the Army this way.

If this accurately represents how Julian and the Defence organisation think, neither have grasped the national and regional significance of the continuous and concurrent crises we now face.