LinkedIn community rallies around ex-bureaucrat Amy Brown

When the former secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (DEIT) broke the news that her tenure in the NSW public service role was over, a vocal network of professional contacts started to sing her praises.

Brown’s LinkedIn post on Monday has garnered more than 160 comments, some 14 hours after it was publicly confirmed she would no longer continue in her role as secretary. The preemptive, public move is an unusually bold step for a bureaucrat but perhaps also what makes Brown stand out from her peers.

“After close to a decade working for the NSW government, my tenure has come to an end — this is my last day in this role,” Brown said in her goodbye post.

“I’m immensely proud of what Investment NSW — and now Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade — has achieved through partnering with businesses, investors, talent, students and visitors, to grow the economy and reinforce NSW as a prosperous, inclusive and thriving global hub. It’s been fantastic to see our own State kicking goals on the world stage.”

“As the CEO and department secretary, I have learned that leadership can, at times, be difficult. Courageous leadership is not always comfortable. But it is a necessary part of how the public service performs its professional role in support of responsible government.”

The tone of Brown’s LinkedIn note appeared to try to have the final word on her legacy at Investment NSW, implying that while the neutered attempt to appoint former NSW premier John Barilaro to the controversial post of senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) to the Americas was her coming undone, she was prepared to stick her neck out for a good team who were doing good for the public.

While the fate of Brown’s NSW public service career has been rumoured as ailing among senior officials for weeks now (last month she stepped back from her role as CEO of the agency), it would appear there is a strong following in Brown’s network that shares the sentiment her competent leadership speaks for itself.

Among the words of encouragement was a comment from DEIT chief of staff Kelly Kwan, who said she looked forward to seeing what Brown did next in her career.

“You have been an incredible leader Amy Brown and it’s been a privilege to work with you over these past few months. It’s onwards and upwards from here,” Kwan wrote.

Kwan’s comment attracted six likes from public officials and a KPMG partner.

DEIT’s executive director for strategic communications and engagement, Vanessa Grimm, also joined the chorus of plaudits, telling Brown she had a “profound impact on staff” in finding fertile ground where “the private sector meets the public sector” to cultivate innovation.

“Thank you for being our much loved leader. Here is to the next chapter!” Grimm said.

And the DEIT chief people officer, Kristy Manton, also had glowing things to say: “You will be so missed. Thank you for your leadership, vision and passion. I have no doubt wonderful opportunities await.”

Donna Mcleod, the department of regional NSW’s director of workforce capability and talent echoed “Wherever your next adventure takes you will be lucky to have you.”

Sydney Airport’s chief commercial officer Vanessa Orth told Brown it had been a pleasure working with her and that she hoped their paths crossed again soon.

“All the best for your next chapter,” Orth wrote.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox remarked it had been great working with Brown and congratulated her on her accomplishments. “I am sure our paths will cross again!” he wrote.

José de Ponte, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, said Brown’s departure was a loss to the NSW government.

“I look forward to following the next chapter of your career as you leave them in your wake,” Ponte told the former secretary.

NSW planning and environment deputy secretary Marcus Ray also posted his well-wishes: “Amy — a pleasure working with you — wishing you all the best for your future endeavours.”

PwC partner Helen Fazzino told Brown she was “proud” to see everything Brown had achieved at DEIT.

“Inspired by the way you have carried yourself,” Fazzino said.

Hannah Damkar, NSW Department of Premier & Cabinet (DPC) communications director, also acknowledged the former DEIT boss’ efforts: “Congratulations on everything you have achieved Amy Brown.”

Damkar’s boss — and indeed the man in charge of all NSW public servants — Michael Coutts-Trotter issued his own media statement on Monday after Brown’s LinkedIn post had been made.

The DPC secretary said a final report prepared by Graeme Head for the Inquiry into the trade commissioner to the Americas employment process was handed to him mid-August.

In consultation with Brown, and in accordance with s41 of the Government Sector Employment Act, Coutts-Trotter said he decided her time as secretary of DIET would come to end.

“I’ve carefully reviewed Mr Head’s findings and recommendations related to the process [of appointing a commissioner],” the statement said.

“It’s a privilege to hold a role as a senior leader in the NSW public service. With this, rightly, comes a high degree of accountability.

“I acknowledge that dealing with the events of the recent months, and doing so under such intense public scrutiny, has weighed heavily on Ms Brown.

“I want to thank her for her service,” Coutts-Trotter said.

The statement made no reference to Brown’s merit, competence or conduct in the STICs appointment process — just that as a leader she needed to be held accountable.

Meanwhile, NSW Labor has grasped on to public criticism of Brown’s downfall as another example of women copping responsibility for the misdemeanours of men.

And the person most likely to be back in his job? Stuart Ayres. #nswpol https://t.co/PiMo0fBnrl — Penny Sharpe (@PennySharpemlc) September 19, 2022

Brown’s farewell also included tags back to the government agency’s LinkedIn accounts, as well as lauding her leadership team chief operating officer Lisa Braid and chief strategy officer Eamon Waterford.

The ex-mandarin also thanked an interesting group of “colleagues and mentors” including NSW digital and customer service secretary Emma Hogan, NSW education secretary Georgina Harrisson, NSW health secretary Susan Pearce and the new federal secretary for Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts Jim Betts.

Pearce commented on Brown’s note, telling the former bureaucrat she would “continue to shine ” in her next post.

“Have loved getting to know you Amy — you will go on to do even greater things and good for our community,” she said.

For Brown, the desire to focus instead on her altruism and runs on the board for Investment NSW is clear.

“There is nothing more powerful in improving the lives of our people than having equal access to good quality government services and infrastructure,” she posted.

“My goal was to create an enhanced focus on delivery, and partnering with the private sector in a way that drives innovation and creates value for taxpayers.”

“To all the wonderful people in the Enterprise, Investment & Trade cluster — it’s been a privilege to lead you. I know that our people are at the heart of our success and am proud of the cultural values which underpin the way we work. We create opportunity; We are a place to thrive; and We create the future,” Brown said.

“Keep being courageous, and kind, and committed to creating a workplace where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. I know you’ll continue to do great things.”

Brown went on to note her professional future would likely entail a new job in the private sector.

“I am exploring new opportunities in the private sector and hope to make an announcement about that soon,” she said.

By the number of private sector compliments Brown has attracted on her last LinkedIn message, her landing into the corporate world looks likely to be a soft one.

