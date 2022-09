Barilaro & Brown saga no public service recruitment ad

If the Amy Brown saga has taught senior public servants in state and federal governments one thing, it’s that private sector ‘imports’, as they are sometimes pejoratively known, are often viewed as more expendable than public servants who spend their whole careers in the bureaucracy.

Never one to be cowed for propelling the intentions of her political masters, Brown summoned her considerable cheer squad on LinkedIn on Monday, getting ahead of NSW Public Service chief Michael Coutts-Trotter, who confirmed governance injuries inconsistent with ongoing employment.

In hindsight, it seems obvious that the idea of Barilaro getting a so-called ‘plum role’ as trade commissioner to New York was going to be a lightning rod for controversy, as the Opposition went for one last massive penalty shot against the Bear Pit’s most accident-prone deputy premier.