Accenture MD to check myGov health

A senior executive at major government software and technology vendor Accenture is among the hand-picked Thodey review panel of experts appointed to audit the federal government’s perennially criticised myGov portal and application.

Amit Singh, cited by Government Services minister Bill Shorten in the Thodey Review panel’s announcement as “a former Head of Global Economic Policy at Uber”, currently holds a position as a “managing director” at Accenture, serving “leading tech sector platforms and marketplaces on economic analysis, policy development and strategy issues” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to joining Accenture, Singh’s profile states he was a senior adviser and managing director at AlphaBeta, the boutique economics and research firm founded by now Member for Parramatta Andrew Charlton, a former key economic adviser to prime minister Kevin Rudd.

Alphabeta was bought by Accenture in February 2020 prior to Charlton nominating to stand for Parramatta.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Singh also served as “deputy chief of staff and director of policy” and “principal adviser” to Opposition leader Bill Shorten between 2014 and 2016, then decamping to Uber as its global economics lead until 2019.

Ubernomics could be described as a public policy data tsunami.

Facing a global backlash from everyone from displaced taxi drivers to labour unions and flat-footed regulators, Uber countered with a series of collaborations with selected academic institutions and their economists drawing on the gig economy giant’s vast data pools.

The use of vendor and corporate-generated data is by no means novel, nor is it uncontroversial.

In Australia, everyone from Telstra and its Yellow Pages surveys to MYOB and Xero have product ready and waiting to gazump, sorry augment, the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ releases, which is not to say official data shouldn’t be contestable.

A key criticism is that corporate economic data is only ever contains what the releaser wants to release, thereby shaping the narrative that goes with it.

In that respect, the incoming Albanese government has somewhat of a carte blanche to the define data parameters beyond the ABS it wants, especially as it has a Budget in October 2022 and another in May 2023, making for a mini-budget.

Accenture has arguably been pre-emptively positioning for a change in government for some years, along with the Australian Banking Association who appointed former Labor premier Anna Bligh as CEO in February 2017.

The Coalition returned the vote of confidence in its longevity from the ABA with a royal commission at the end of 2017 that ultimately skewered the NAB’s CEO and chair and the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac’s chief executives.

Accenture was the prime systems integrator for the Commonwealth Bank’s massive SAP-based real-time core banking overhaul.

In July 2022, Accenture booked an updated amount of $87.7 million into the federal procurement register for “Provision of Computer Services — RFQ270 Digital Identity PoW”, a rise of $37 million, a contract let by the Australian Taxation Office.

Friends close. Frenemies closer.