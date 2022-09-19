Masks no longer mandatory on public transport in NSW and SA

Two states in Australia have announced they either have lifted or will lift their mask mandates on public transport.

From Tuesday, mask mandates have been lifted in South Australia, and from Wednesday, mask mandates will be lifted in NSW.

For NSW, premier Dominic Perrottet commented the lifting of the mask mandate on public transport was a sensible approach.

“This is a common sense approach that brings the rules into line for people travelling on buses or trains with those for planes and airport terminals,” Perrottet said in a statement.

Masks will continue to be mandatory in public hospitals, private health facilities and aged care in NSW.

In South Australia, further easements have been announced: visitors to aged care facilities will no longer have to be vaccinated and QR check-ins will no longer be required from Friday, September 23.

SA premier Peter Malinauskas said the changes were a “step towards our post-pandemic future”.

“Other states are moving to remove mask requirements on public transport, and we have always placed a high priority on national consistency when it comes to restrictions.

“Of course, if commuters wish to continue to wear masks on public transport, they are free to do so,” Malinauskas said.

Mask mandates on public transport have been lifted already in Western Australia, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory.

At the time of writing, masks continue to be mandatory on public transport in Victoria, ACT, and Queensland.

The announcements come after the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week declared the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was “in sight”.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Australia moved from daily to weekly COVID-19 case reporting last week, with the first weekly reporting published on Friday, September 16.

Over that week, 53,545 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, with an average of 7,649 cases a day.

All states and territories reported a decline in cases when compared to the previous week, with a national average decline of 20.2%.

