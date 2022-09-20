Australia, NZ satellite accuracy down from 10m to 10cm under $1bn Lockheed Martin deal

The prospect of Australian farms, mines and essential services using autonomous and remotely operated equipment ranging from combine harvesters to rescue and retrieval drones has inched closer to reality after a deal for a 50-fold increase in satellite positioning accuracy was inked.

Known as the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN), the $1.18 billion deal between Geoscience Australia and Lockheed Martin will improve geospatial positioning accuracy from between 5 and 10 metres down to as little as 10cm.

The fineness of positioning accuracy makes a huge difference for automated systems and operator-assisted technologies like instrument landing for aircraft and operating in very low visibility environments like fog or night. It also means much better maps.

Geoscience Australia and its minister for resources and northern Australia Madeleine King are talking up the human benefits of the 19-year SouthPAN deal, saying it will allow light aircraft from The Royal Flying Doctor Service to land more safely in remote rural areas in all weather.

The biggest pay-off, however, is for industry, because it will allow key transport modes and infrastructure to automate and operate in almost all conditions, eventually allowing air and sea ports to run at a higher tempo with less disruption.

The technology will also help heavy vehicle automation and augment intelligent transport solutions like truck platooning, where vehicles interconnect electronically to work as a group and take advantage of aerodynamic slipstreaming.

“SouthPAN will provide instant, accurate and reliable positioning to users across all of Australia and New Zealand’s land and maritime zones without the need for a mobile phone signal or internet,” King said.

“We’ve already demonstrated that industry and the community can use this for ground-breaking applications that increase safety, improve productivity and drive innovation across a broad range of industries.”

Australia will also share SouthPAN’s capability with New Zealand under the Australia New Zealand Science, Research and Innovation Cooperation Agreement Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

“This technology was originally developed to support aviation safety, but as technology has advanced, the applications have expanded,” said New Zealand minister for land information Damien O’Connor.

“It now has potential uses as varied as enabling accurate vehicle guidance for efficiencies in agriculture and horticulture management, tracking maritime shipments, and enabling navigation for drones and other unmanned vehicles.”

The economic benefits of the SouthPAN are estimated to be $6 billion over 30 years.

READ MORE:

Satellites to form secure network for defence information