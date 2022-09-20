NSW department wins award for remote work strategy

The winners of the Australian HR Awards 2022 have been announced, with several public sector organisations mentioned.

Transport for NSW was the winner of Best Remote Work Strategy.

In a LinkedIn post, Transport for NSW said it was “thrilled” about the award, and thanked its Ways of Working team and people for the achievement.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been rethinking how we work to make the experience great for our people. Together, we shaped our hybrid work strategy, testing and exploring new ways of working to create a hybrid approach,” the post read.

“The way we work today provides more flexibility and choice in where and when work takes place, to support a better work-life balance while continuing to achieve the best outcomes for the people of NSW.”

According to the Australian HR Awards 2022 website, the judging criteria for the category was based on “innovation, employee engagement, productivity and results”.

It was not the only government department to be mentioned in the awards, with the NSW Department of Communities & Justice being one of the excellence awardees for the Best Health and Wellbeing Program.

For federal agencies, the National Disability Insurance Agency was an excellence awardee in the Best Reward & Recognition Program.

Australia Post was an excellence awardee in several categories: Best Use of Technology, Best Leadership Development Program, and Best Health and Wellbeing Program.

In the Employer of Choice (Public Sector & NFP) category, Bass Coast Shire Council was one of the excellence awardees.