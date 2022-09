The Mission Economy: Take off or failure to launch?

Part 1: The case for change

The bookshelves of many government members in the Australian parliament apparently include a short book by influential economist Marianna Mazzucato. Its title: Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism.

Mazzucato is one of a number of leading western thinkers who argue that free-market capitalism is in crisis. Rebecca Henderson is another. Indeed, Henderson sees reimaging capitalism as “the world’s most important conversation”.

Common concerns sit behind these views. Looming especially large is the failure of the world to tackle climate change and other environmental problems. But also prominent are the falling share of income flowing to workers, deepening inequalities within nations, business and finance market short-termism, and the inability of capitalism to measure (and therefore value) what is really important to people.