WA updates public sector wage policy again

The Western Australian government has again updated its wages policy for the public sector, this time increasing payments.

Under the new policy, base public sector salaries have had a minimum increase of $60 per week, or $3,120 per year for two years, for all of the public sector.

Additionally, all public sector workers will receive a one-off $3,000 cost of living payment.

For casual and part-time workers, the payment will be on a pro-rata basis.

WA premier Mark McGowan said that looking after lower-paid workers had always been a priority for him.

“We’ve continued to negotiate in good faith, and the improved wages offer is reasonable, responsible, and achievable because of the state’s strong financial management,” the premier said.

Last month, the WA government introduced a 2.5% public sector pay rise and a $2,500 cost-of-living payment, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

At the time, Community & Public Sector Union/Civil Service Association of WA (CPSU/CSA) secretary Rikki Hendon had expressed doubts the previous changes would keep up with the cost of living.

Hendon told ABC that her union’s members would be considering the new offer carefully.

“We continue to be frustrated by the government’s process. We want a return to genuine bargaining, not the continual updating of wages policy to set new wage caps,” the secretary said.

“Wages policy itself does not constitute an actual pay offer from the government, and we will wait until our membership has a formal offer on the table before making any decisions.”

On Wednesday, September 28, the CPSU/CSA is set to host an online members’ briefing on the wages policy update.

With the new policy, a worker on $50,000 would receive a 6.2% increase per year plus the cost-of-living payment. A worker on $104,000 would receive around a 3% increase per year.

Bill Johnston, WA industrial relations minister, said unions who accepted the previous offer would have this offer apply to industrial agreements.

Increases to public sector wages have been criticised across multiple state public services, with the argument being pay increases that do not keep pace with rising inflation are effectively pay cuts.

In NSW, a debate between the government and public sector workers has been continuing for some time, with a 3% pay rise and one-off $3,000 payment to the health care sector announced in June.

Back then, Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey described the state’s public sector as overworked and underpaid.

READ MORE:

Queen’s memorial holiday wage bill $731m for public sector