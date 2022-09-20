Federal anti-corruption commission needs to protect whistleblowers, says barrister

The introduction of federal anti-corruption commission legislation, one of Labor’s election commitments, was delayed this week due to the death of the Queen.

Parliament has been suspended until September 26, when it will sit again.

Australian barrister Ian Neil did not think the delay in the introduction of the commission’s legislation was something to be concerned about, adding he thought the commission would be set up at the latest by early next year.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to doubt the government’s commitment to this. In fact, quite the opposite. I don’t think there’s any reason to think that it’s not going to get the support that it needs to get through pretty quickly,” Neil told The Mandarin.

He continued: “The real fear, of course, the thing that one needs to guard against is not 10 days’ delay but the possibility that what is introduced is not sufficiently strong enough. I don’t think that’s likely to happen.”

The barrister pointed out that the support Labor has from the crossbench, such as from the Teal independents, for an anti-corruption commission meant legislation to set the commission up was likely to pass.

In June, the attorney-general’s department advertised several roles for a National Anti-Corruption Commission Taskforce that will advise the government on the design of an anti-corruption commission. The responsibilities for the roles were called a “high priority” for the then-recently elected Albanese government, as reported by The Mandarin.

Neil was clear to emphasise that public servants need not be concerned about the additional oversight of such a commission.

However, the protection of whistleblowers, including those in the public service, was an important aspect to be considered.

“[Whistleblowers] have to be protected, because without protection there are all sorts of structural and institutional reasons why whistleblowers are properly reluctant to come forward.”

The barrister added with the establishment of a national anti-corruption commission federal public servants would have an avenue to raise integrity concerns.

“There is no proper forum in which to do so now. What we’re talking about now would provide a structure for them to do that and would encourage them as the right thing to do.”

“All they have to do is tell the commission what they know; they don’t have to make any judgments about what to do about it.”

Neil thought the NSW ICAC provided a decent guide, with the state commission’s goal being to eliminate corruption not only through investigation but education as well.

To establish an effective national commission, the independence of the commission, parliamentary scrutiny of appointments, and parliamentary scrutiny of funding — especially with the upcoming October budget — would be key factors.

“It must be properly funded; these things don’t come cheap. The quality of the investigators attached to the commission, and the quality of the commissioners and their legal assistance is critical,” Neil said.

“They’ve got a very big job and a bigger job because they’re starting from scratch.”

Neil added the commission should have “the maximum possible independence of the commission from the executive government”.

On parliamentary scrutiny, Neil thought the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security would provide a “useful parallel” and a “worthwhile model”.

